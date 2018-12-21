Billionaires’ club: Challengers lining up to face Trump in 2020

By David Smith / The Guardian, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump is a billionaire, or claims to be. The last thing he is expecting from the 2020 presidential election is an opponent who is even richer.

However, one of the more unusual clusters in the putative Democratic field is the billionaire boys club: former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, hedge fund investor and activist Tom Steyer and former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz. Estimated combined wealth: US$50 billion.

If any or all decide to run, they will have a massive spending advantage over conventional politicians and be at liberty to carpet-bomb crucial primary states with advertising. However, their deep pockets are also likely to produce a visceral reaction from left-wing activists favoring warriors against economic inequality, such as US senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

“I don’t think Michael Bloomberg is going to win Democracy for America’s endorsement anytime soon given his connections to Wall Street,” said Neil Sroka, spokesman for the progressive group. “It’s going to be hard for any of the billionaires given concerns over the influence the wealthy have over our politics.”

A recent straw poll by another liberal advocacy group, MoveOn, was led by US Representative Beto O’Rourke at 15.6 percent, alongside Sanders and Warren in the top five. Bloomberg ranked eighth at 2.71 percent, while Steyer was in 23rd place at 0.28 percent and Schultz tied for 32nd and last place at 0.1 percent.

However, these are early days and corporate titans can buy name recognition. Schultz, 65, reportedly plans to travel the country early next year to promote a book entitled From the Ground Up: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America. Bloomberg recently re-registered as a Democrat and Steyer spent heavily in the midterms to help Democrats regain the House of Representatives.

Earlier this month they were on the ground in the key states of Iowa and South Carolina. Both have political causes that could make them stand apart from a highly crowded field.

Bloomberg, 76, vowed to make climate change the defining issue of the Democratic primary campaign, despite potential resistance in states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan, where Trump won in 2016 by promising to resurrect the coal industry.

Whereas climate change was not even mentioned in the debates between then-presidential candidates Hillary Rodham Clinton and Trump in 2016, there is a growing clamor for it to be treated as a global emergency.

Steyer, 61, held a roundtable discussion in Charleston, South Carolina, focused on voting rights in the first southern primary state. Like Bloomberg, he has spent millions of US dollars promoting awareness of climate change.

However, he is best known for his dogged effort to bring about Trump’s impeachment in defiance of Democratic leaders who regard the strategy as too risky. Nearly 6.5 million people have signed up to his Need to Impeach Web site, handing him an e-mail list that could prove invaluable in an election campaign.

Steyer described Trump as “the most corrupt president in American history who is a basic threat to our system and our safety, and to the constitution itself,” The Associated Press reported.

He said many Democrats and Republicans “don’t think it’s good for their careers to talk about that.”

The events of recent days, in which prosecutors connected Trump to the federal crime of paying hush money to two women during an election campaign, and US Special Counsel Robert Mueller nailed fresh details of his team’s contacts with Russia, have fueled demands for impeachment and suggested that Steyer could find himself on the right side of history.