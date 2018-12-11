Climate emergency: an open letter

This open letter appears today in major newspapers across the world.

In our complex and interdependent global ecosystem, life is dying, with species extinction accelerating. The climate crisis is worsening much faster than previously predicted. Every single day 200 species are becoming extinct. This desperate situation cannot continue.

Political leaders worldwide are failing to address the environmental crisis. If global corporate capitalism continues to drive the international economy, a global catastrophe is inevitable.

Complacency and inaction in Britain, the US, Australia, Brazil, and across Africa and Asia... all illustrate diverse manifestations of political paralysis, abdicating humankind’s grave responsibility for planetary stewardship.

International political organizations and national governments must prioritize the climate-emergency issue immediately, urgently drawing up comprehensive policies to address it.

Conventionally privileged nations must voluntarily fund comprehensive environment-protection policies in impoverished nations, compensating them for foregoing unsustainable economic growth and recompensing them for the planet-plundering imperialism of materially privileged nations.

With extreme weather already hitting food production, we demand that governments act now to avoid any risk of hunger, with emergency investment in agro-ecological extreme-weather-resistant food production. We also call for an urgent summit on saving the Arctic ice cap, to slow weather disruption of our harvests.

We further call on concerned global citizens to rise up and organize against complacency in their particular contexts, including indigenous people’s rights advocacy, decolonization and reparatory justice — so joining the global movement that is rebelling against extinction (e.g., Extinction Rebellion in the UK).

We must collectively do whatever is necessary nonviolently, to persuade politicians and business leaders to relinquish their complacency and denial. Their “business as usual” is no longer an option. Global citizens will no longer put up with this failure of our planetary duty.

Every one of us, especially in the materially privileged world, must commit to living more lightly, consuming far less, and upholding human rights and our stewardship responsibilities to the planet.

Signatories

Dr Vandana Shiva Delhi, India;

Naomi Klein, author; Noam Chomsky, Laureate professor, U of Arizona, and Institute Professor (emeritus) MIT, US; Professor A.C. Grayling, Master of the New College of the Humanities, London, UK; Philip Pullman, UK; Dr Rowan Williams, UK; Bill McKibben, founder 350.org, Brooklyn, New York, US; Sir Jonathan Porritt, UK; Danny Dorling, Halford Mackinder professor of geography, University of Oxford, UK.

