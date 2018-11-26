The global talent race is well under way and will only accelerate

By Ejaz Ghani

More than 3 percent of all people live outside the country of their birth, but while the share of migrants in the world’s population has remained mostly stable for six decades, its composition has changed.

The share of high-skilled migrants relative to low-skilled migrants has grown dramatically, owing to the globalization of demand for talent.

This development has a clear geographic dimension.

Nearly 75 percent of all high-skilled migrants reside in the US, the UK, Canada or Australia, while more than 70 percent of software engineers in California’s Silicon Valley are foreign-born.

However, today’s leaders could well be tomorrow’s laggards.

Many factors are driving the shift in the composition of migration flows, including the Fourth Industrial Revolution, declining transportation and communication costs — high-skilled migrants tend to travel farther to their destination countries than do less-skilled migrants — and limited educational opportunities in source countries.

However, the main cause is the growing recognition that human capital plays a key role in today’s knowledge economy.

A worldwide “war for talent” is being waged, and enterprises that manage their global talent pool well are marching ahead.

Most multinational corporations now insist that high-potential executives gain global experience by working in other countries and they have made international mobility a prerequisite for senior leadership positions.

Some of the global economy’s most familiar players — including Google, Microsoft, Alcoa, Clorox, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Pepsi and Pfizer — have immigrant CEOs.

However, demographics also play a key role in global migration trends. Whereas most of the developed world is aging, many developing countries have a growing share of young people.

In India, there are four 20-year-olds for every 65-year-old; in western Europe, that ratio is one-to-one. At the same time, average earnings in high-income countries are 70 times higher than in low-income countries. Combined, these demographic and wage differentials have become a strong impetus for migration.

Although the global talent race initially led developed countries to create special visas to attract high-skilled professionals, political sentiment toward migrants in those countries has since turned negative.

Migration has come to be seen as a threat to native workers in host countries, even though empirical evidence shows that its labor-displacement effect is very small.

In Silicon Valley, for example, immigration has not led to a decline in wages or the return on skills.

Migrants’ adverse effect on a host country’s public finances is also very limited. Migrants may initially impose a net cost on their host society, but it is small and more short-lived than the cost of schooling a newborn native.

More important, highly educated immigrants have actually contributed positively to public finances in developed countries, because these workers pay more in taxes than they use in public goods and services.

Global talent mobility is also beneficial for source countries, because it helps to integrate them into world markets. This makes up for some of the shortcomings that firms in developing countries face as a result of lower public investment, inadequate training and equipment, and scarce financial resources to purchase technology licenses or intellectual property.