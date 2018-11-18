[ LETTER ]

Bruce Jacobs on the money

Bruce Jacobs’ speech was 100 percent “on the money,” as the saying goes (“Post-‘one China’ future needs serious thought: historian,” Nov. 10, page 3).

I have often said that the “one China “ policy is a millstone around Taiwan’s neck and inhibits Taiwan’s stance on the world stage.

As Jacobs said, Taiwan badly needs to break with the old Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) apparatus and pursue a new direction.

A new Taiwanese flag and national anthem would be a step in the right direction. A national flag design competition would be a good idea. Maintaining informal diplomatic offices with nations that no longer recognize Taiwan is a must. There is no point in cutting off the nose to spite the face.

It should be appreciated that US policy toward Taiwan is condescending and could change at any time. Did not US President Donald Trump once say that he could not see why the US had to defend Taiwan? He has exhibited no pro-Taiwan sentiments whatsoever, although others in his administration have done so.

The democracies of the world, however sympathetic they might be to Taiwan, will not accord Taiwan diplomatic recognition while its main ally and arms supplier, the US, refrains from doing so. This is understandable, but demonstrates the ambivalence of US policy.

Gavan Duffy

Queensland, Australia