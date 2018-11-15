Silicon Valley worries over US plans to curb Chinese funds

By Gabrielle Canon / The Guardian

Amid growing concerns that China is creeping closer to becoming competitive with the US tech industry, a new pilot program is to grant the government increased ability to intervene into lucrative foreign investments in Silicon Valley.

While it is unclear how drastically they will be applied, the rules are causing concerns among industry insiders, who fear that it could cool a US tech market fueled by foreign investment and that US President Donald Trump would use them as political leverage in his ongoing trade war.

Following calls from intelligence agencies to crack down on predatory investment strategies, the US Congress in August passed the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA).

The program expands governmental oversight on any foreign investments into vaguely defined “emerging technologies” and the power to block deals if they are deemed to be unfavorable to US security interests.

The rules are to affect financing from around the world, but are intended to curb predatory strategies China has used to extract information out of the companies it invests in.

“There’s know-how, there’s knowledge, there’s secret sauces, and the way you get that is by buying companies,” said James Andrew, a senior vice president at the Center for International Studies who has worked at the US State and Treasury departments.

“The Chinese shifted their strategy a couple years ago to ‘let’s just buy companies and we don’t have to go through all this.’ That’s what the bill is intended to block,” he said.

Over the past decade, China has invested more than US$35 billion into US tech, largely to gather insights into how to build its own.

In 2015, China launched Made in China 2025, a state-led 10-year plan that seeks to develop and build a better tech industry with a focus on new energy, cars, IT, telecoms, robotics and artificial intelligence.

As the line between consumer and military technology becomes increasingly blurred, the Trump administration and other advocates have raised the alarm, framing China’s plan as a threat to the economy and national security.

“It’s a strategic plan designed to acquire advanced research and technologies that will allow China not just to challenge the US, but to supplant the United States as the single dominant world power,” US Representative Chris Stewart, who chairs a US House of Representatives subcommittee that oversees the US Department of Defense, wrote in an opinion piece in The Hill in August, defending the urgency of bill.

FIRRMA expands the jurisdiction of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an agency founded in 1975.

As of last week, CFIUS is to require documentation from any foreign investor who has access to nonpublic information from companies that produce so-called “critical technology.”

In the past, less than half of filings resulted in investigations and it was rare that the president would block a deal. US presidents have blocked five transactions since CFIUS was launched, two of which were under Trump.

As the numbers of firms required to file increase, so could the decisions to block deals, especially as the Trump administration continues to look for ways to curb Chinese economic growth.

“Certainly, the Trump administration has shown that it is willing to use its national security authority in the trade area to generate economic leverage,” said Alan Sykes, a Stanford University law professor and senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, citing Trump’s use of national security rational to impose steep steel and aluminum tariffs.