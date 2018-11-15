Restoring the CPBL is a home run

By Wen Shun-te 溫順德

As the Chinese Professional Baseball League’s (CPBL) Taiwan Series drew to a close at the end of last month, the Lamigo Monkeys — quite expectedly — defeated the Uni-President Lions to win the title, claiming the sixth championship in the team’s history.

However, this year’s Taiwan Series did not generate as much excitement as it did in the past. Ticket sales were rather weak, with park attendance averaging about 11,000 per game, a six-year low. This is alarming news for the league’s development.

The launch of the CPBL in 1990 fired up Taiwanese enthusiasm for baseball, but the national sport has lingered on the brink of failure due to five game-fixing scandals during its history.

In 2013, the sport regained popularity following the World Baseball Classic, for which elite CPBL players teamed up with overseas Taiwanese stars. The national side clawed their way to the quarter-finals, reigniting the nation’s passion for baseball.

The following season, the CPBL teams devoted themselves to revolutionizing their marketing strategies by introducing many ballpark entertainments. Teams were unafraid of changing the culture of game watching and ticket sales soared.

In 2009, the league was reduced to four teams — remaining that way until today — and matchups became monotonous. Flaws appeared in the competition system.

Fans gradually lost any feeling of novelty and the passion for watching baseball subsided.

Taiwan Series audiences increased in 2011 and set new records each year until an all-time high was reached in 2015, when fans flocked to see the Lamigo Monkeys take on the Brothers Baseball Club. Each game had more than 17,000 people in attendance and three were sold out.

Last year, Brothers’ management excluded five renowned players from the playoff roster for “disciplinary reasons” and many hardcore fans protested by boycotting games, reducing the paying audience to about 14,000 per game. This year, the numbers dropped further.

The decline in sales certainly caused ticket prices to increase, but so many years with only four teams — which only allows for six different matchups during a season — and a 75 percent probability that a team would advance to the playoffs have also contributed to the waning enthusiasm.

To make matters worse, the league’s bizarre system for advancing teams to the playoffs has given birth to an even stranger scenario, in which a team will spare no amount of effort to win over teams competing for a playoff berth, but will hold back when playing a team that has already secured a slot.

If the sport is to draw larger crowds, the league must expand the number of teams to improve the competitiveness and intensity of play.

Taiwanese baseball has been around for years, but the nation’s sport-watching culture, unlike in the US and in Japan, remains stuck in an old mold that places too much value on trophies and winning.

As a result, national team performance in international competitions always has a direct impact on league ticket sales. The team’s outstanding performances at the 2001 Baseball World Cup and the 2013 World Baseball Classic sparked increased ticket sales over several years.

In the past few years, the national team has had limited success at large international competitions, so the league has received less of a ticket sales boost and interest among baseball fans has been lukewarm.