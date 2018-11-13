Japanese shortage of workers opens the doors to immigrants

By Justin McCurry / The Guardian, AKITSU, Japan

One by one, Mohammad and Munadi thread scallop shells on to thin metal rods, breaking the monotony with quiet chatter in their native Javanese.

The shells are soon to be used to cultivate oysters, a specialty in this region of western Japan.

Neither of the men, crouching on the floor of a shed overlooking Japan’s Inland Sea, had even seen an oyster before they moved to Akitsu, a tiny port town in eastern Hiroshima Prefecture, in April.

They are part of a growing foreign workforce that policymakers see as a solution to Japan’s shrinking, aging population and a stubbornly low birthrate.

Under pressure from businesses battling the tightest labor shortage in decades, the Japanese government has finally been forced to relax its tough immigration policy.

Last week, the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved legislation that would open the door to as many as half a million foreign workers by 2025, in what some are calling the end to Japan’s traditional opposition to large-scale immigration.

The bill is expected to pass by the end of the year and go into effect in April.

Japan — one of the world’s most homogenous societies — has long resisted foreign labor, with exceptions made for those in professions such as teaching, medicine, engineering and the law.

Mohammad and Munadi are part of a government-run foreign technical trainee program that is supposed to provide workers from developing nations with skills they can take back home after five years.

Critics say employers abuse the scheme for cheap labor, with many failing to pay proper salaries and forcing interns to work long hours.

In addition, the program, which employed more than 260,000 foreign workers last year, does not include enough people with the specific skills required in sectors of the economy that are suffering from a labor shortage.

There were 1.28 million foreign workers among Japan’s workforce of 66 million last year — double the number in 2012 — but many are university students or technical trainees who, like Mohammad and Munadi, are not permitted to stay indefinitely.

Unemployment dropped to at just 2.3 percent in September and there are 163 job vacancies for every 100 jobseekers — the highest job availability for more than 40 years.

Under the new legislation, foreign workers would be divided into two categories. Those with skills in sectors experiencing labor shortages would be allowed to work for up to five years, but cannot bring their families with them. Those with more advanced skills would be able to bring family members and renew their visas indefinitely, and could eventually apply for permanent residency.

Members of both groups must pass a Japanese-language exam.

Abe denied he was abandoning Japan’s tough immigration policy.

“Please don’t misunderstand,” he said, warning that labor shortages risked obstructing Japan’s return to modest economic growth.

“We are not pursuing a conventional immigration policy,” Abe told lawmakers, adding that most foreign workers would stay in Japan for limited periods and that the policy would be reviewed in the event of an economic downturn or easing of labor shortages in particular sectors.

“It would be wrong to force our values on foreigners. Instead, it’s important to create an environment in which people can happily coexist,” he said.