Climate change: the unseen driver behind the migrant caravan

By Oliver Milman, Emily Holden and David Agren / The Guardian

Thousands of Central American migrants trudging through Mexico toward the US have regularly been described as either fleeing gang violence or extreme poverty, but another crucial driving factor behind the migrant caravan has been harder to grasp: climate change.

Most members of the migrant caravans come from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — three countries devastated by violence, organized crime and systemic corruption, the roots of which can be traced back to the region’s cold war conflicts.

Experts say that alongside those factors, climate change in the region is exacerbating — and sometimes causing — a miasma of other problems, including crop failures and poverty.

They also warn that in the coming decades, it is likely to push millions more people north toward the US.

“The focus on violence is eclipsing the big picture, which is that people are saying they are moving because of some version of food insecurity,” said Robert Albro, a researcher at the Center for Latin American and Latino Studies at American University.

“The main reason people are moving is because they don’t have anything to eat. This has a strong link to climate change — we are seeing tremendous climate instability that is radically changing food security in the region,” Albro said.

Migrants do not often specifically mention “climate change” as a motivating factor for leaving, because the concept is so abstract and long-term, Albro said.

However, people in the region who depend on small farms are painfully aware of changes to weather patterns that can ruin crops and decimate incomes.

Pausing for a rest as the first of the three recent migrant caravans passed through the Mexican town of Huixtla last week, Jesus Canan described how he used to sow corn and beans on a hectare of land near the ancient Copan ruins in western Honduras.

An indigenous Ch’orti’ Maya, Canan abandoned his lands this year after repeated crop failures, which he attributed to drought and changing weather patterns.

“It didn’t rain this year. Last year it didn’t rain,” he said softly. “My corn field didn’t produce a thing. With my expenses, everything we invested, we didn’t have any earnings. There was no harvest.”

Desperate and dreaming of the US, Canan hit the road early last month and joined the migrant caravan. He left behind a wife and three children — ages 16, 14 and 11 — who were forced to abandon school because Canan could not afford to pay for their supplies.

“It wasn’t the same before. This is forcing us to emigrate,” he said. “In past years, it rained on time. My plants produced, but there’s no longer any pattern [to the weather].”

US Customs and Border Patrol data show a surge in outward migration from western Honduras, a prime coffee-producing area, said Stephanie Leutert, an expert in Central American migration and security at the University of Texas.

Many of those are farmers or agricultural workers who take to the road when coffee growing is no longer profitable — such as Antonio Lara, 25, from the city of Ocotepeque, Honduras, who joined the caravan with his wife and children, aged six and 18 months.

“Coffee used to be worth something, but it’s been seven years since there was a decent price,” he said.

Lara said he thought that changing weather patterns had a lot to do with the problem, although he also blamed his plight on greedy bosses and coffee dealers.