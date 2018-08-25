[ LETTER ]

Lessons learned from Taiwan

I had the opportunity to visit Taiwan, and to represent the US as a young leader, through the Mosaic Taiwan Program his year.

My colleagues and I experienced the people of Taiwan as exceptionally warm-hearted and receptive to foreigners. I learned that they are patriotic, as well as devoted to their belief in democracy and in promoting peace through diplomacy.

When visiting a small, coastal town in eastern Taiwan, I went with my Canadian and American colleagues in search of food in the local marketplace. After exploring the options, we chose a particular place that had very welcoming hosts. However, none of them spoke English and we did not speak Chinese.

We tried to communicate our choice of meat by imitating animals; when this did not work out, our hosts called someone to translate our order over the phone. We shared many laughs over our attempts to order food.

When my Canadian counterpart asked for beer, our hosts replied that they did not have any. Then one of the elderly ladies took him by the hand and walked him down the street to buy beer at the local 7-Eleven, chatting with him in Chinese the entire time, the Canadian, nodding in agreement ignorantly, understood nothing but the kindness radiating from the Taiwanese grandma.

It was an unforgettable experience that demonstrated the truly receptive spirit of the Taiwanese people.

This spirit of Taiwan’s citizenry permeates its society, resulting in a vibrant democracy where traditional Chinese culture has prospered. At a time when democracies are being pressured, such as in Turkey, Hungary and Hong Kong, Taiwan continues to be a beacon of hope for the rest of the world, as it grows stronger in democracy and diplomacy.

This was evident as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted young leaders from the US and Canada to promote global dialogue and cultural exchange. We received a diplomatic reception at the presidential palace and I had the opportunity to meet and speak with the president of Taiwan.

Taiwan has undergone a fascinating transformation from its post-war state to becoming one of the US’ largest trading partners. Taiwanese have accomplished this change through their patriotic dedication to hard work and the betterment of Taiwanese institutions and their nation.

I had the opportunity to exchange dialogue with Taiwanese diplomats, students and local people, and these values repeatedly emerged as unifying goals.

When I observed that Taiwanese work extremely hard and without much pause, one person explained that Taiwanese believe that everyone must work hard to sacrifice and ensure Taiwan’s prosperity and security.

The lesson learned is that Taiwanese embody their patriotism, not by being vocal and claiming their greatness, as we often do in the US, but by committing to being better citizens and challenging themselves to work harder for the greater good.

They hold an unwavering belief in their democracy and proudly illustrate their patriotism in every individual act to promote the greater good of the country through hard work.

David Kirichenko

Seattle, Washington