Time to address police torture

By Stephen Hsu

“Police beat people. Everyone knows that to be true,” Su Pin-kun (蘇炳坤) said.

Su described a particularly dark period in Taiwanese history when martial law was still in place. It was a time characterized by fear, a time when people could “disappear” for being suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Police torture was a common practice then, “often the fastest way to solve a case,” defense attorney Greg Yo (尤伯祥) said in his closing argument.

Police torture continued to be the central theme of Su’s final hearing of his retrial on July 16, the day when the prosecution and the defense made their closing arguments.

Su was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 1987 after being wrongfully convicted of robbery and attempted murder. Su lived in exile under the protection of a district attorney for years after the judges reversed the verdict of the first trial and found him guilty. He was arrested while visiting Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in 1997.

In 2000, then-president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) granted a special executive pardon to Su, who was serving the second year of his sentence. Yet the pardon did little to clear Su’s name or compensate him for his years of suffering.

Insistent on receiving an official recognition of his innocence from the criminal justice system, Su last year filed a motion for retrial with the help of the Taiwan Innocence Project.

The motion was eventually granted by the Taiwan High Court and affirmed by the Supreme Court the following year after the government’s appeal was dismissed.

The prosecution and the defense argued for a not guilty verdict in their closing arguments on July 16. While both discussed the lack of sufficient evidence to prove Su guilty of attempted murder and robbery, the defense emphasized the police use of torture during interrogation.

Yo passionately presented his argument for the not guilty verdict by proclaiming “police torture is the key to this case.”

He went on, asserting that “the verdict of the first trial years ago was correct, in that it rightly maintained Su’s innocence. However, the judges in the first trial overlooked the issue of police torture.”

He paused dramatically for a second.

“Society is different now. Only when the court begins to address police torture, can there be any transitional justice,” he said.

Su stood up when the presiding judge asked him if there was anything he would like to say.

“Thank you Mr prosecutor for recommending the not guilty verdict,” he said, bowing to the prosecutor, Chang Chieh-chin (張介欽).

Su turned toward the three judges sitting high above on the bench and began to recount his experience of being tortured by police.

“The police came knocking on my door at 5am. When I went down to open the door, police swore at me and yelled: ‘Stop pretending.’”

Without any clue of what had happened, Su was taken to the Qingchao Lake Police Station in Hsinchu City, where he was tortured using several methods overnight.

“They tied me up in mid-air on a bar between two desks and poured water down my nose with a kettle while keeping my mouth shut,” Su said.

At one point, Central Police University president Tiao Chien-sheng (刁建生), who was deputy chief of the precinct at the time, allegedly came into the interrogation room and threatened Su.

“If you do not confess, I am going to shoot you in the head,” Su quoted Tiao as saying.