Next clash between US and China

By HoonTing 雲程

On July 7, the USS Benfold and the USS Mustin — two US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers equipped with the Aegis Combat System — passed northward through the Taiwan Strait on their way to their home base of US Fleet Activities Yokosuka in Japan.

Why did the US Navy ships choose to sail through the Strait? Was it to avoid the approaching Typhoon Maria? At the time, the typhoon was still more than 1,000km away from Taiwan, not far from Guam and too far away from the destroyers to have any effect on them.

Furthermore, the Strait is relatively shallow, with a narrow airspace above it, which makes it unsuitable for engaging in combat under modern technological conditions.

Much more suitable areas for naval combat would be the East China Sea, the Philippine Sea, which lies between the West Pacific’s first and second island chains, and the South China Sea. The destroyers’ choice to sail through the Strait must, therefore, be seen from a political perspective.

The incident brings to mind an earlier transit that took place on Nov. 22, 2007, when the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk and its support vessels headed toward Hong Kong for a Thanksgiving Day port visit following a joint exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, only to be informed that China had canceled its visit.

The USS Mustin happened to have been one of the five ships in the USS Kitty Hawk’s carrier strike group. Most unusually, the US side was notified about China’s decision to deny entry to the ships by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army stationed in Hong Kong, rather than through diplomatic channels.

Beijing immediately reversed the decision and said that the Kitty Hawk would be allowed to visit Hong Kong.

However, the Kitty Hawk declined to accept Beijing’s insulting about-face and responded in kind by heading north through the Strait on the pretext of avoiding the twin typhoons Mitag and Hagibis, which were positioned on either side of the Philippines.

On its way through the Strait the Kitty Hawk took the further step of dispatching some of the aircraft it was carrying to conduct reconnaissance.

The sea conditions threatened by the twin typhoons on that occasion were more severe than those posed by Maria last week.

The incident did not occur in isolation. China had already denied access to two US Navy minesweepers to Hong Kong’s harbor to shelter from a typhoon and refuel, and it had denied access to Hong Kong for resupplying by the destroyer USS James E. Williams and a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III transport plane.

Following these incidents, the US military announced through NATO channels that a Chinese submarine had penetrated US Navy surveillance to approach the Kitty Hawk in the Pacific Ocean.

This was in reference to the exercise carried out by the US Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force before the Kitty Hawk passed through the Strait.

It is now difficult to exactly grasp the atmosphere and reasons that led to swords being drawn at the time.

However, what this series of events show is that, despite the existence of a comprehensive international system for assistance and rescue at sea, China, as one of the signatories to the relevant treaty, could still callously renege on its humanitarian responsibilities.

July 7 is the anniversary of the 1937 Marco Polo Bridge Incident, which is generally seen as the start of China’s war of resistance against Japan.