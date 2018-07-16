Time is past when trade barriers could have stopped China’s rise

By Adair Turner / LONDON

There are widespread worries that US President Donald Trump’s protectionism will erode the long-term benefits of global trade. There are also hopes, mostly among Trump’s supporters — including many US companies — that tough policies can prevent China from becoming the US’ technological equal. However, worries about the long-term impact of reduced global trade might be exaggerated and the hope of keeping China down has no chance of being fulfilled.

Trade occurs for three reasons. For starters, countries have different inherent resources: some have oil, others copper; some grow bananas, others wheat. If that trade were stopped, global prosperity would suffer. However, trade in commodities and agricultural goods actually counts for a minor share of total trade, and will undoubtedly continue to do so.

Trade also reflects differences in labor costs. Low-cost countries produce labor-intensive manufactured goods, using machinery imported from high-labor-cost countries. As economists such as David Autor of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have shown, the impact of this in developed countries can be both bad for some workers and good for company profits. However, it can be extremely good for any developing country that fosters a fruitful balance of inward investment and local entrepreneurship and uses the proceeds of export-led growth to invest in infrastructure and skills. China’s dramatic economic success would have been impossible without trade initially driven by labor-cost differences.

However, in the future this type of trade will probably become less important. With wages in China now rising rapidly, its labor-cost advantage is fast diminishing and while many people assume that manufacturing will then move to other low-wage countries — say, in Africa — much of it might return to advanced economies, though to highly automated factories that create few jobs.

Finally, specialization and economies of scale in manufacturing, research and development, and brands generate trade between equally rich countries. European luxury cars are exported to the US, Harley Davidsons are imported into Europe, and multiple highly specialized items of capital equipment are traded in both directions.

Once these trade connections are in place, any sudden change in tariffs will be severely disruptive. So Trump’s policies undoubtedly pose a major short-term threat to global growth, but in the long term, trade between continents of roughly equal income per capita is less crucial to prosperity than often assumed.

The key issue is how large an economic area is needed to foster economies of scale and complex integrated supply chains while still maintaining intense competition among multiple firms. If a country like Ireland, with a population of 5 million, tried to be self-sufficient in all goods, its income would be a fraction of today’s level. Even if much larger Britain, France, or Germany attempted autarky, the hit to productivity and living standards would be large.

However, China’s continental economy of 1.4 billion people could achieve almost all possible economies of scale while still maintaining intense internal competition; in principle, India could, too. The US, with 300-plus million people, would suffer only slightly if it exported and imported little beyond its borders, and the same is true for the EU’s single market of 520 million.