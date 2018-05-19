Brazilian candidate’s bold statements earn him a following

By Aline Oyamada and Julia Leite / Bloomberg

The laughter and the applause could be heard all the way down the hall, where the press had been instructed to stay. Loud, spontaneous outbursts of glee that came in waves — one after another — over the course of 90 minutes.

The speaker: Brazilian Social Liberal Party Federal Deputy Jair Bolsonaro, the radical firebrand planning to run for president. The venue: BTG Pactual’s annual conference in the heart of Sao Paulo’s financial district. Attending the lunchtime speech were some of the best and brightest from the country’s top financial firms: currency traders, stock analysts and investment bankers.

Off the record, attendees beamed as they recalled how Bolsonaro’s biggest applause lines came from insults directed at much-despised former Brazillian president Dilma Rousseff and promises to crack down on rampant crime in the slums. However, on the record, they said next to nothing.

No one would publicly acknowledge that they were pleased by the former army captain and his tough-guy speech.

It is easy to understand why. Ever since he stepped onto the national stage last year, Bolsonaro has been a lightning rod of controversy. Among his more outlandish comments, he has said that the birth of his only daughter among five kids was the result of “a moment of weakness”; that he would “beat” men who he found kissing; that the descendants of Brazilian slaves “do nothing” and “are not even good for breeding anymore”; and that the military government that ruled Brazil through the 1980s was not a dictatorship.

Nothing quite so outrageous was said that day in February at BTG and, in fairness, it probably would not have gone over well with the audience if such comments had been made, but it is undeniable that Bolsonaro is luring in Brazilians of all socioeconomic classes by cutting an everyman image with his free-wheeling, politically incorrect style.

Similar to what was often heard during the 2016 US presidential campaign about US President Donald Trump, the refrain “he says what I’m thinking, but can’t say” comes up time and again when talking to everyone from currency traders to taxi drivers. This helps explain why Bolsonaro has forged a slim lead in polls over a wide-open field of candidates five months before the first round of voting.

“There are people that intend to support him, but hide that,” said Lucas de Aragao, a partner at the political consultancy Arko Advice in Brasilia. “Not only in financial markets, but in all sectors.”

What is curious about the warm reception Bolsonaro gets in investing circles is that it is not clear at all what his election would mean for markets. Bolsonaro often jokes about how little he knows about economics, and insists that he will leave fiscal and financial policy decisions to his advisers.

One of those advisers is Paulo Guedes, a University of Chicago-trained economist who proposes privatizing government-owned companies and overhauling social security — two moves seen as crucial to efforts to rein in the budget deficit and restore Brazil’s investment-grade credit rating following a protracted recession.

Investors would of course love to see such policies pursued, but Bolsonaro himself has put forth much more unorthodox ideas, like banning Chinese companies from investing in the country and slashing benchmark interest rates to an unprecedented 2 percent, one-third the current level.