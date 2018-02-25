The United States’forgotten allies in Syria

By Mahmoud Berkhdan / AFRIN, Syria

Turkey began targeting northern Syria with airstrikes and heavy shelling in a campaign that it claims is designed to neutralize a security threat on its southern border. The area under attack, and Afrin, the city from which I fight, is controlled by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

As a commander in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes the YPG, let me be unequivocal: There is no truth to Turkey’s claims that we are waging war across the border. In fact, the opposite is true; with Operation Olive Branch, Turkey is attacking us. And yet, for reasons that I cannot comprehend, it is doing so with tacit approval from the international community.

Our forces do not sponsor attacks against the Turkish state. (The YPG has only returned fire against Turkish positions that have shelled us.) Our only war is with militants from the Islamic State (IS), a fight the US has supported us in waging. But now, with the fight against IS largely over, our international backers have grown quieter — just as Turkey’s rockets have gotten louder.

Ever since the Syrian conflict began in 2011, Turkey has aligned itself with the wrong side. It cooperated closely with the Salafist Ahrar al-Sham rebel group, whose leaders were al-Qaeda members in Afghanistan. Turkey also lent support to militants from al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly al-Nusra Front).

Until recently, Turkish leaders turned a blind eye to the foreign fighters transiting through their country to join IS in Syria. In October 2014, then-US vice president Joseph Biden told a public audience that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had privately admitted that Turkey had “let too many people through.” Although Biden later apologized for the revelation, it reaffirmed that Turkey has repeatedly mishandled its approach to the conflict.

The SDF, on the other hand, has supported the region’s democratic aspirations by fighting for a Middle East free of militants. For more than a year before IS became a household name in the US and Europe, our fighters were dying to keep the group at bay. We defended communities and minorities from the militants’ wrath, and prevented them from enslaving more women and stoning more dissidents than they did. By removing IS from the Turkish border, we thwarted the group’s efforts to extend its reach deeper into Europe.

Our campaign against IS in Kobani in 2015 led the US to increase its delivery of weapons, training, and air support. Through this partnership, the SDF brought IS to the brink of collapse.

However, these battles also came at a steep cost to my soldiers, who bore the brunt of the militants’ ferocity; IS killed thousands of our fighters, while the US military, which suffered some 4,500 casualties during the Iraq War, has lost only four soldiers in Syria.

Now that the fight against IS is winding down, the US seems less eager to support us, which has allowed Turkey to fire missiles and artillery at us with impunity. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 70 civilians — and 21 children — have been killed during the operation, while more than 100 SDF soldiers have perished, including one female soldier whose body was mutilated by Turkish forces. At the moment, we are exposed to the full wrath of a NATO army, without access to even a single helicopter to evacuate our wounded.