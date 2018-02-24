By Shaun Walker / The Guardian

Working on one of my final stories as the Guardian and Observer’s Moscow correspondent, I took my seat at the Bolshoi Theatre one evening last December for the premiere of Nureyev. The ballet told the story of superstar dancer Rudolf Nureyev, who defected from the Soviet Union to the West.

The premiere had been postponed at the last minute some months previously, partly due to its gay themes. In the interim between the canceled premiere and the rescheduled one, the ballet’s director, Kirill Serebrennikov, known for his risque productions and political activism, had been placed under house arrest on embezzlement charges that most people thought were spurious.

He is still there and risks a long jail sentence.

Inside the Bolshoi’s gilded, celebrated auditorium, where tsars held their coronation concerts and Lenin and Stalin gave speeches from the stage, the hall was packed with the elite of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Moscow.

Theatre and television stars mingled with government officials and Putin cronies, and they all sat through the powerful staging that dealt with the search for personal and artistic freedom under the oppressive Soviet regime. It did not require great leaps of thought to transpose the layers of history on to the present day.

At the end of the performance, the cast came on stage wearing T-shirts and demanded that Serebrennikov be freed. They were applauded from the stalls by the representatives of the regime that had locked him away.

The inspiring, but unnerving evening was a distillation of all the things that had first drawn me to Moscow. The coexistence of beauty and horror, hope and despair, glory and absurdity is frustrating, yet alluring. Russia gets under your skin.

For me, it has been a particularly long journey. I first set foot on Russian soil as an 18-year-old in January 2000, a few weeks after Putin had first been made acting president by Boris Yeltsin. I leave, all these years later, with Putin about to be re-elected for another term.

I will be back for the World Cup, but after that I am off for real. Honestly.

A large part of why the region is such a repository of extraordinary stories is the overarching context of the collapse of the Soviet Union. More than a quarter of a century later, the aftershocks can still be felt strongly. Social, political and economic change all came at extraordinary speed back in 1991 and for most people it was not for the better.

Every single story I have written from Russia and the other former Soviet countries over the past years has been, at least in part, about the Soviet collapse. Reformatting national ideologies, recalibrating the international geopolitical balance and restoring the psychological makeup of more than 250 million people cannot happen overnight.

I saw the consequences of the Soviet collapse vividly on my first trip to Russia in 2000. Life in the decade since 1991 had progressed along the lines of a particularly implausible episode of a job-swap reality TV show: Biochemists were now taxi drivers, while market stallholders were CEOs.

The criminals became the authorities and those who tried to stand up to them became the criminals. A few people had pilfered all the ladders, leaving the rest to be devoured by snakes.

I spent four months teaching English at a secondary school in Moscow, then several weeks traversing Russia in the third-class platskart carriages of trans-Siberian trains. These dormitories on wheels puttered across the Eurasian landmass, the air inside thick with a blend of sweaty feet, fish lunches and a sooty tang emanating from the coal-fired samovars that dispensed hot water for tea.