By Stephen Carter / Bloomberg

Former US federal prosecutor Ken White has created a stir with an argument at Reason.com that neither US President Donald Trump nor anyone else should voluntarily meet with investigators. By anyone else, White does not simply mean other people facing scrutiny in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. He means you and me. Ever.

According to White, the only reason prosecutors ever really want to interview targets is to trap them into a story and catch them in a lie. If they are after you, you cannot talk your way out of trouble. Sure, you might have information that would exonerate you, but your lawyer can instead convey it informally to the investigators, without any risk.

White is right, but he does not go far enough. Prosecutors want to catch you in a lie because, when they cannot prove an underlying crime, it is often easy to prove that you lied to them. That is where the problem arises.

I have been telling my astonished law students for decades that except in certain well-defined circumstances, lying to investigators should not be a crime. And it should not. Period.

Part of the reason for my position involves symmetry. As long as government investigators are allowed to deceive you, you should be allowed to deceive government investigators. And deceive you they may — rather willy-nilly.

If a suspect confesses after police falsely tell him that his fingerprints were found at the crime scene, fine. If a suspect confesses after police falsely tell him that they have satellite images and DNA evidence linking him to the crime, fine.

My view is that suspects should have the same freedom. If you can throw the police off the scent by telling them you were not there ... fine.

Until the late 1990s, the majority of federal appellate courts embraced a much more modest version of my suggestion, holding that the federal False Statements Act should be read to include an exception allowing a suspect to offer a simple denial of guilt in response to a direct question what was known as the “exculpatory no.”

In Brogan v. United States the US Supreme Court sharply rejected this rather mild exception. Probably the justices read the statute correctly, but it nevertheless left prosecutors with inordinate authority. A few courts have finally begun to rein in deceptive police tactics, but such decisions remain rare.

White said investigators rarely talk to suspects without strong evidence of their guilt. Again, you are not likely to be able to talk them out of pursuing you. So if your lie changes the course of the investigation, the case must not have been that strong to begin with. Another reason not to criminalize the lie.

If, on the other hand, your lie does not change the course of the investigation — if they still come after you — then the case was very strong from the beginning. And if the case is so strong that investigators still want to chase you after your lie, then your lie had no effect. So let us force them to come after you for the crime they are investigating, not for trying — and failing — to deceive them.

Remember, they can deceive you. When a lie by investigators leads to a confession, we congratulate them on their great police work. By that logic, if a lie by a suspect leads to a decision not to file charges, we should congratulate the suspect on great defense work.