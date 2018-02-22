By Robin McKie / The Observer

The orangutan is one of the planet’s most distinctive and intelligent creatures. It has been observed using primitive tools, such as the branch of a tree, to hunt food and is capable of complex social behavior.

Orangutans also played a special role in humanity’s own intellectual history when, in the 19th century, Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace, codevelopers of the theory of natural selection, used observations of them to hone their ideas about evolution.

However, humanity has not repaid orangutans with kindness. The numbers of these distinctive, red-maned primates are plummeting thanks to the destruction of their habitats and illegal hunting of the species.

Last week, an international study showed that its population in Borneo, the animal’s last main stronghold, stands between 70,000 and 100,000, less than half of what it was in 1995.

“I expected to see a fairly steep decline, but I did not anticipate it would be this large,” said one of the study’s coauthors, Serge Wich of Liverpool John Moores University.

For good measure, conservationists have said numbers are likely to fall by at least another 45,000 by 2050 thanks to the expansion of palm oil plantations, which are replacing orangutans’ forest homes.

One of the Earth’s most spectacular creatures is heading toward oblivion, along with the vaquita dolphin, the Javan rhinoceros, the western lowland gorilla, the Amur leopard and many other species whose numbers are declining dramatically.

All of these are threatened with the fate that has already befallen the Tasmanian tiger, the dodo, the ivory-billed woodpecker and the baiji dolphin — victims of humanity’s urge to kill, exploit and cultivate.

As a result, scientists have said that humanity could soon be left increasingly isolated on a planet bereft of wildlife and inhabited only by humans plus domesticated animals and their parasites.

This grim scenario will form the background to a key conference — Safeguarding Space for Nature and Securing Our Future — to be held in London on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The aim of the symposium is straightforward: highlight ways of establishing sufficient reserves and protected areas to halt or seriously limit the major extinction event that humanity faces.

According to one report, the number of wild animals on the planet has halved in the past 40 years as humans kill for food in unsustainable numbers and pollute or destroy habitats — and worse probably lies ahead.

Action is urgently need, scientists have said. This point was acknowledged in 2010 at a major international conference in Japan, where governments agreed to establish a network of reserves and protected seas that would, by 2020, cover 17 percent of the planet’s land surface and 10 percent of the oceans.

“With more than two years to go, we now have about 15 percent of land protected and about 7 percent of oceans,” said one of the London conference’s organizers, Mike Hoffman of the Zoological Society of London.

New reserves include the Termit Tin Toumma National Nature Reserve in Niger, home of the addax antelope and dama gazelle, both critically endangered, as well as Yaguas National Park in Peru, which is known for its manatees, river dolphins, giant otters and woolly monkey.

“The conference will assess how much these new reserves have helped conservation, examine the problems that have been encountered in setting them up and look at ways to make further improvements to ensure we meet our target of 17 percent of land and 10 percent of ocean protection by the time the next major biodiversity conference is held in China in 2020,” Hoffman said.