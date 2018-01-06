Each day that passes, nations are failing to act against genocide

By Simon Tisdall / The Guardian

A stark warning from the UN in the middle of last month that genocide could be taking place in Myanmar has been met by an awkward silence around the world, indicating a limited appetite for forceful humanitarian intervention, even in the most extreme cases.

The persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority is beginning to resemble the plight of the Tutsi in Rwanda in 1994, albeit on a smaller scale.

After failing to stop the Rwanda slaughter, when up to 1 million people died, the international community vowed it would never happen again. Now it appears the nightmare is back.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-

Hussein has described systematic attacks on the Rohingya by Myanmar’s military and civilian militias as ethnic cleansing, an assessment shared by the US.

However, in a BBC interview last month, Zeid went a big step further.

“You cannot rule out the possibility that acts of genocide have been committed,” he said. “It wouldn’t surprise me in the future if the court were to make such a finding on the basis of what we see.”

The embarrassed silence that greeted his remarks reflects the fact that there is zero support for direct action in Myanmar. The concept of forceful humanitarian intervention, formulated in a celebrated speech in Chicago in 1999 by then-British prime minister Tony Blair — and implemented in Kosovo, Sierra Leone and East Timor — is blown.

The disastrous invasion and occupation of Iraq in 2003, justified on moral and humanitarian grounds after the weapons of mass destruction argument imploded, discredited the “Blair doctrine.”

Now the pendulum has swung the other way. Myanmar’s generals are not alone in their impunity. In Yemen, which British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has termed “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” Saudi forces are accused of causing large-scale civilian casualties and of illegally blocking aid as a weapon of war.

A similar situation exists in Syria. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been widely accused of war crimes, but after six years of murderous mayhem, he still sits tight in Damascus.

Lack of political will is only one reason why the international community appears powerless to halt mass killings.

Hussein’s prediction that Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing could end up before a court was presumably a reference to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the Netherlands, which was founded under UN auspices in 2002 and backed by 123 states out of a possible 195.

The ICC is the world’s criminal court of last resort, charged with investigating and prosecuting individuals responsible for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. However, Myanmar, like Syria and Yemen, is not a party to the ICC and lies outside its jurisdiction. The only way that its leaders could face a judicial reckoning would be if the UN Security Council referred them to the ICC.

This is not going to happen because China, a permanent member and Myanmar’s close commercial and political ally, would veto any such move. Likewise, al-Assad is protected by Russia, which has strategic interests in Syria.

The ICC has enjoyed limited success since its inception, in large part because major powers such as the US, China, Russia and India reject its jurisdiction, ostensibly on grounds of national sovereignty — although the US supports the court when it suits its purposes overseas.