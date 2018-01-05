As millions go hungry, India eyes ways to stop wasting food

By Uzmi Athar / Thomson Reuters Foundation, NEW DELHI

For Bhaskar Kumar it is a struggle to name green leafy vegetables found in India for his homework, because his staple diet is rice and salt, with vegetables served only on festive occasions.

However, the eight-year-old from Pilakhana village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh decides not to ask his mother, Shakuni Bai, aware she skipped dinner four times that week.

Bai is among 194 million Indians going hungry daily, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said — despite India wasting food worth about US$14 billion a year, according to government figures.

India, one of the world’s largest food producers, is trying to tackle waste during production, processing, retailing and consumption by funding internal initiatives and by partnerships on best practice and technology with overseas investors.

However, many of those struggling to get enough to eat are concerned that progress is too slow in India, which ranked 100 among 119 countries in last year’s Global Hunger Index, with 14.5 percent of the population undernourished.

Bai said her problems getting food came when three years of inadequate rainfall were followed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “demonetization,” when two of the highest denomination notes were scrapped in November 2016.

“I had my own land where I used to grow rice and wheat alternately, but with three years of consecutive drought I mortgaged my land to pay the mounting debt,” Bai, 42, said during an interview at her mud-and-brick hut in Pilakhana.

“I decided to give myself a last chance and was planning to pay the mortgage by farming as the forecast suggested good rain in the coming months, but then demonetization happened. The little money I had saved to buy seeds became worthless,” she said, adding that by the time she changed her notes the price of seed had soared.

Bai now works as a laborer, earning 120 rupees (US$1.89) a day, which is not enough to support her family of eight that includes five children.

MORE THAN ENOUGH

The paradox of millions going hungry in India while food goes to waste is receiving increasing amounts of attention as the FAO stresses that one-third of food produced globally for human consumption is wasted every year.

As the World Economic Forum has highlighted, food production is clearly not the main issue as India needs between 225 million tonnes and 230 million tonnes of food per year to feed its population — and farm output between 2015 and 2016 hit more than 270 million tonnes.

Former Indian minister of agriculture Sharad Pawar once told parliament that about 40 percent of the value of annual production was wasted, with crops left to rot in the sun without storage or transportation, or eaten by insects and rats.

This wastage has a knock-on effect on the environment as well, as the efforts made to produce this generates greenhouse gases, uses water and can lead to deforestation.

However, while India’s Amul, the world’s largest dairy cooperative, has been widely praised for successfully processing huge amounts of milk quickly and safely for years, spurring the so-called “White Revolution” in India, authorities have struggled to stop vast amounts of grain being wasted every year.

The Food Corp of India (FCI), the nation’s main grain procurement agency, which was set up about 50 years ago, now sits on mounds of rice and wheat and has faced criticism for being too weighed down by process and bureaucracy to solve the problem.