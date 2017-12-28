Obvious ‘green’ solutions ignored

By Bruno Walther

The vexing problem of supplying reliable energy while also tackling air pollution and climate change continues to occupy the minds of politicians and editorial writers in Taiwan.

Given this heated atmosphere, it was only a matter of time until the nuclear card was played again (“Nuclear power is the best for the environment,” Dec. 5, page 8).

The author, Lu Shyi-min (呂錫民), claims that nuclear power is clean and cheap, and therefore preferable to fossil fuels. However, this is completely misleading.

If you search Lu’s article for the words “accident,” “decommissioning,” “storage” or “terrorist,” you will not find them, because the nuclear propagandists do not want you to consider these serious problems.

If we add decommissioning nuclear plants and storing of nuclear waste for thousands of years to the costs of nuclear power, it is not cheap. Besides being astronomically uneconomical, it puts unfair and unjustifiable economic burdens and environmental risks on hundreds of future generations.

No government in the world has found a satisfying answer to the safe long-term storage of nuclear waste, which is exactly why the propagandists never mention this problem.

They also never mention the possibility of accidents or attacks. We know that the risk of serious accidents is very low, with only two catastrophic accidents so far: at the Chernobyl and Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plants. However, a very low probability still means that an accident can happen and given the locations of Taiwan’s nuclear plants, the consequences would likely be catastrophic.

Another low, but serious risk is that of a purposeful attack, either by a foreign military or terrorists.

Finally, even without accidents, the entire nuclear cycle constantly emits low-level radioactivity and this could become, through bioaccumulation and biomagnification, a more serious health risk over longer time periods.

In conclusion, nuclear power is neither clean nor cheap.

However, the decision by President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) government to replace nuclear power largely with fossil fuels over the next decade is just as ill-advised.

As we are rapidly approaching climate (“Global warming outpacing forecasts,” Dec. 8, page 6) and ecosystem meltdowns (“Climate-related death of coral worldwide alarms scientists,” April 13, 2016, page 9), every carbon dioxide molecule added to the atmosphere should be considered a crime.

Furthermore, just about every week, another study comes out which demonstrates how incredibly harmful air pollution is to human health (“Air pollution a global public health emergency: WHO,” Jan. 21, 2016, page 9).

How so-called experts could claim that the danger is overexaggerated beggars belief (“Expert says air pollution issue is overexaggerated,” Dec. 6, page 3). For example, recent research in the UK has linked air pollution to low birth weight in children that can cause lifelong damage to health. My own research suggests a link between air pollution and children’s mental health.

Consequently, “renewable energies are the only solution that any responsible parent would wish for his or her child” (Letters, Mar. 28, 2011, page 8).

While that is the declared long-term goal for many governments, including Taiwan’s, the planned transition to a zero-carbon economy remains far too slow to avoid climate and ecosystem catastrophe.