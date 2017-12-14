[ LETTERS ]

Thank you, China Airlines

As an orchid grower in Taiwan, I would like to praise the government for their efficiency in shipments of live plants worldwide.

Recently, I shipped 65 cartons of plants to the Dominican Republic, concerned about the peak Christmas season for shipments through Miami to the Caribbean.

After shipping the plants from Taipei on Wednesday last week, we expected the shipment to arrive on Friday due to the busy season, which could have caused a delay in customs over the weekend.

However, China Airlines arranged a South American airline last minute to make sure the plants would be delivered in a timely manner without delay.

Our customer received his plants fresh due to the efficient delivery of the plants by China Airlines. China Airlines sets an example for how airlines should give priority to shipping live plants and other living organisms. God bless. Thank you.

Alex Raymond

Kaohsiung

Left then right

According to a Chinese political joke, after US, Russian and Chinese leaders hold a summit, the US leaders’ vehicle driving up front indicates a right turn and turns right, followed by the Russian leaders’ car which indicates a left turn and turns left.

Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) in the third car tells his driver to “indicate a left turn and then turn right.”

Indicating a left turn while making a right turn highlights the Chinese characteristic of “saying one thing and doing another.”

While bragging about its “peaceful rise,” China is hostile to its Asian neighbors, repeatedly holding military exercises like some gang leader.

Moreover, Beijing stresses socialist values and advocates democracy, civilization, freedom and the rule of law, but it also restricts free speech, using undemocratic, uncivilized and unlawful means to imprison Taiwanese human rights advocate Lee Ming-che (李明哲) and arbitrarily accuse him of “inciting subversion of state power.”

China continues to indicate a left turn while turning right, not only against its neighbors and Lee, but also against its own people.

The latest example is Beijing’s undemocratic, uncivilized and illegal means to clean up what it calls the “low-end population.” Thousands of landless workers were forced to sleep in the streets of the freezing, windy city.

Despite China’s claim to be a “proletarian dictatorship,” it violently attacks the proletariat, completely contradicting the core socialist values that are posted at every street corner.

An article titled: “We are in an awkward situation of indicating left while turning right” was published on a Chinese microblogging site on Jan. 9, 2011.

It said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is promoting economic reform and openness on one hand, while upholding Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) ideology of insisting on the CCP’s one-party dictatorship on the other.

In doing so, it highlighted the insanity of China, which is acting like a prostitute while dreaming of a “chastity memorial,” covering its own embarrassment with the term “Chinese characteristics.”

Although the article was released in 2011, it hit the mark and is just as valid today as it was then.

Yu Kung

China-based Taiwanese businessman