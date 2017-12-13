A battle for public opinion: Trump goes to war over Mueller and Russia

By David Smith and Ben Jacobs / The Guardian, WASHINGTON and PENSACOLA, Florida

Illegitimate and corrupt. Using the FBI as a political weapon and the US’ secret police.

“Secret surveillance, wiretapping, intimidation, harassment and threats. It’s like the old KGB that comes for you in the dark of the night, banging through your door,” Fox News anchor and analyst Gregg Jarrett said.

This is special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in last year’s presidential election, as seen through the eyes of Jarrett. Anyone expecting him to be challenged live on air was destined for disappointment.

Fox News host Sean Hannity said: “This is not hyperbole you are using here.”

It was one telling glimpse of the parallel universe that US President Donald Trump hopes will save him from Mueller’s sprawling investigation and potential impeachment. Far from an outlier, it was typical of how over the past few days right-wing media, congressional US Republicans and Trump’s base have gone to war, seeking to discredit and delegitimize the special counsel.

Even if they do not win in the court of public opinion, they hope to sow enough doubt that should Mueller produce damning evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, the reaction will be as divided as everything else in the split-screen US, offering the president an escape route.

“It’s the only way he’s going to get out of this: by trying to make the investigation seem partisan,” said Max Bergmann, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress Action Fund in Washington. “It’s the only strategy now: make sure his base is with him and Republicans in Congress won’t hold him accountable.”

Only 56 percent of Americans are “very or somewhat confident” that Mueller will conduct his investigation fairly, according to a survey of 1,503 by the Pew Research Center.

More than two in three US Democrats (68 percent) said they are at least “somewhat confident” that Mueller’s investigation will be conducted fairly. Less than one in two Republicans (44 percent) think the same way.

There was little doubting the mood among Trump’s core support at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday night.

Mike Newell, dressed in gear proclaiming that he was a US Marine Corps veteran, dismissed the investigation as “a big joke,” saying that it was “all politically motivated and a shame we’re wasting that kind of taxpayer money on something that’s so ridiculous.”

Newell said he followed the story “all over the media, the fake media mostly” and that the most reliable source was Fox News, which Trump consumes voraciously.

“They are accurate on what they say,” he said.

La-Vonne Haven of Pensacola, who was wearing a “make America great again” wool hat to keep warm on an unseasonably cold day on the Gulf of Mexico coast, said: “We watch Fox when we want to get the truth. I’ll go to Fox, because there’s just too much political untruths out there.”

She agreed with Newell that the Mueller investigation should be wound up.

“It’s time we put it to rest, because there’s nothing against our president,” she said.

She conceded that there might be a case against others in the campaign, but was confident that Trump was not involved.

Some believe they discern a political plot to undermine the White House.

Kelly Moffitt, of Cottonwood, Arizona, said of Mueller’s investigators that it “seems they have already drifted and his team is more than just partisan — they have some sort of axe to grind.”