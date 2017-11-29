By Miriam Berger / The Guardian

Today, Medinat Ghazzah, or Gaza City, is running on empty — and yet still going. Gaza City, the Gaza Strip’s principal urban center, carries various scars of war.

Since 2006, Gaza has endured one civil war between Palestinians, three wars between the ruling Hamas militant group and Israel, a decade of Hamas’ repressive rule and a crushing blockade by neighboring Israel and Egypt — all of which have crippled the economy and turned the tiny territory into a site of humanitarian crisis.

Gaza City’s dusty buildings and bumpy roads, many still damaged or half-rebuilt from the latest war, are at times reminiscent of facades found in Egypt and the Palestinian West Bank, but it is the crushing monotony and suffocating limits of life that define the city for residents who have walked the same streets for a decade without a chance of getting out.

Still, the city carries on, with coffee shops, traffic, clothes stores, restaurants and even a new upscale mall offering diversions for those who can afford them.

The city’s framework, like the rest of Gaza, is innately tied up with politics. Gaza was once part of Britain’s Mandatory Palestine. Then came Egyptian occupation in 1948, followed by Israeli in 1967.

Now, for the past decade, Hamas, which the EU has designated a terrorist group, has ruled the tiny territory while Israel controls most borders.

LIMITED VISITORS

This month brings the UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people. However, Gazans do not see much of the international community these days.

That is in part because Israel strictly limits entry to the Gaza Strip, with mainly journalists (Israelis and Palestinians excluded) and aid and development workers allowed through.

Even then, UN bodies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working in Gaza constrain much of the movement of their foreign staff due to security protocols. Along Gaza City’s highly polluted coast are two expensive hotels that are considered the “safe zone,” where aid workers and many journalists stay.

Facing an ineffective and corrupt government, the UN and NGOs have stepped in. Gazans are grateful — but know they can do better and mistrust the politics that dictates where funds are directed.

Around much of Gaza are signs thanking Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for funding reconstruction projects, but the Arab countries have pledged far more for reconstruction than they have actually delivered, while many Gazans feel acutely abandoned by the Arab states and international community, and know new buildings still go first to those with Hamas connections.

GAZA CITY IN NUMBERS

Gaza City ranked 40th in a 2014 list of most densely populated cities worldwide. At the time, the population of Gaza City and surrounding areas was estimated at 750,000.

The Gaza Strip covers 360km2, about the size of Detroit, Michigan.

About 80 percent of families in Gaza receive some sort of aid.

The official unemployment rate in Gaza is 44 percent; for those aged 15 to 29, the rate rises to 60 percent.

Gaza’s only working power plant generated only three hours of electricity at a severe low point this summer. For the past few years, Gaza has averaged about at most eight hours per day of electricity.

HISTORY IN 100 WORDS

Gaza City, famed for its port, is more than 5,000 years old. Over the centuries, various empires between the Nile River and the Middle East — Philistines, Egyptians, Assyrians, Persians, Alexander the Great, Romans, Byzantines, Moguls, Ottomans, among others — ruled Gaza, as Jean-Pierre Filiu documented in Gaza: A History.