Long-term care plan falling short

By Shen Cheng-nan 沈政男

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has conducted a review of the Long-term Care Services Program 2.0, which it implemented nearly a year ago. Judging from the issues listed in the review, it is clear that the plan has fallen short.

The biggest problem with the plan is that it actually exacerbates the problem. I work in the field of dementia care and I often visit older people.

A while ago I visited an old lady with dementia who spent her days alone at home. I found a small table covered with discarded lunchboxes, fruit and garbage. When I opened a lunchbox, I could smell rotting food. There was a note with “be sure to take medicine” written on it; the medicine next to it was left untouched. When I asked if she had taken the medicine, she scratched her head and said that she had no idea, and then grabbed the pills and swallowed them.

It is people like this woman, with dementia and living on their own, who are most in need of home care services. However, a few weeks ago her family’s application for home care was rejected, because she was assessed as being mobile and sufficiently able to interact with others. Such a decision would not have happened under the previous long-term care plan.

She was unable to receive the home care service her family applied for because, first, the program uses the Care Management Assessment Scale (照顧管理評估量表) to assess home care needs, which does not cover cognitive impairments due to dementia. Second, a care management center is responsible for providing home care if needed. Third, the program is out of touch with doctors, who are often not consulted, and when they are, their advice might go unheeded or even be contradicted. Fourth, each care manager is responsible for several hundred cases; they are overloaded with work. Finally, the program does little to address a serious shortage of caretakers.

The program seems to be missing a vital point: While it is good for older people to get out of the house, it ignores that those who need long-term care the most are those who are unable or unwilling to go out.

The program’s three-tier structure unnecessarily complicates the situation. Many seem confused about the changes, and few seem to have a clear idea of the nature of the service they are supposed to be providing. As for slow payment of departments in charge, this is a common problem inherent to the tax system. The program promises to address this, but in this it is doomed to failure from the start.

The ministry has begun setting up dementia care platforms nationwide. Dementia care is, and always has been, the most important aspect of long-term care and should be addressed as such in the program. However, with management centers unable to cope, separate arrangements have had to be made.

In the beginning, the program’s slogan was “transparent and useful.” A year on, it looks as if that slogan should perhaps have been “fathomless and useless.” The families that need long-term care have had to resort to gathering money from relatives to pay for foreign caretakers or foregoing their studies and careers to devote themselves to caring for their aging parents.

Clearly, the Long-term Care Service Program 2.0 is inadequate to meet the needs of an aging society. The government needs to act.

Shen Cheng-nan is a practitioner of geriatric psychiatry.