The new economic reality must shift taxes from labor to capital

By Manuel Muniz

Macroeconomic data from the world’s advanced economies can be mystifying when viewed in isolation, but when analyzed collectively, the data reveal a troubling truth: Without changes to how wealth is generated and distributed, the political convulsions that have swept the world in recent years will only intensify.

For example, consider wages and employment. In the US and many European countries, average salaries have stagnated, despite most economies having recovered from the 2008 financial crisis in terms of GDP and job growth.

Moreover, increases in employment have not led to a slowdown or a reversal of the decline in the wage share of total national income. On the contrary, most of the wealth created since the 2008 crisis has gone to the rich. This might explain the low levels of consumption that characterize most advanced economies and the failure of extremely lax monetary policy to produce an uptick in inflation.

Employment, too, seems to be performing in anomalous ways. Job creation, where it has taken place, has followed a different path than history suggests it should.

For example, most employment growth has been in high-skill or low-skill occupations, hollowing out the middle. Many of the people who once comprised the Western middle class are now part of the middle-lower and lower classes and live more economically precarious lives than ever before.

Productivity growth has also become polarized. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, in the last decade, productivity within “frontier firms” — defined as the top 5 percent of firms in terms of productivity growth — increased by more than one-third, whereas the rest of the private sector experienced almost no productivity growth at all.

In other words, a smaller number of companies have made greater efficiency gains, but there has been relatively no diffusion of these benefits into the broader economy.

It is unclear why these trends are occurring, although the impact of new technologies and related network effects is certainly part of the reason.

At the macro level, aggregate US productivity has increased by more than 250 percent since the early 1970s, while hourly wages have remained stagnant. This means that productivity growth has not only been concentrated within a narrow set of firms, but also that productivity and market labor income have decoupled.

The fundamental consequence of this is that wages are no longer performing the central redistributive role they have played for decades. Simply put, gains in capital productivity are not being translated into higher median incomes, a breach of the social contract on which liberal economies rest.

It should be evident by now that many of the world’s economies are undergoing some form of structural change. In its wake, the “jobs-productivity-income” distribution triangle has gone askew.

This paradigm shift has led to the erosion of the Western middle class and the rise of the precariat, a new socioeconomic class comprising not just those who cannot find a job, but also those who are informally, casually or otherwise insecurely employed.

We now have abundant evidence linking the perception of economic insecurity in the West with anti-elite sentiment, political radicalization and attacks on minorities. It is impossible to explain the recent rise of populist politics without considering the effects of these economic pathologies on average workers in the US and Europe.