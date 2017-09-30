Macron’s vast ambitions for a united Europe

By Philippe Legrain / PARIS

In an ambitious, visionary speech at the Sorbonne this week, French President Emmanuel Macron presented his plan for countering the tide of xenophobic nationalism in Europe.

He wants to build a “sovereign, united and democratic Europe,” where citizens again feel a sense of allegiance to the idea of Europe itself.

Macron’s speech was a welcome call to arms for an EU that is confronting many crises and threats.

However, on the crucial and controversial question of fixing the eurozone, his proposals were disappointing and he will have a hard time winning over his more cautious European counterparts, not least German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose room for maneuver was crimped by her party’s poor showing in last weekend’s federal election.

Still, Macron made a powerful, positive case for a renewed EU. That EU embraces globalization and innovation, while also protecting Europeans, doing more to help them adapt to a changing world.

It advances European interests and values in a world otherwise dominated by the US and China, and it bolsters security at a time of increasing Russian revanchism, Muslim terrorism and US disengagement under US President Donald Trump.

Macron combined big ideas with many concrete proposals for closer cooperation on defense, migration, the environment, innovation, education and much else. Better still, he outlined a political strategy for seeing his proposals through.

Macron said that, if he succeeds, a “Brexiting” Britain “may one day find its place again” in an overhauled EU, along with new members from the western Balkans.

Under Macron’s plan, each EU member state would hold democratic conventions to debate citizens’ priorities. Their ideas would feed into a broader process involving the EU institutions and governments that want to overhaul Europe. Coalitions of willing governments would then integrate faster, with a revitalized Franco-German engine driving the process forward.

The ball is now in Germany’s court. Europe could very well succumb to nationalism if Macron’s plan fails. That would be devastating for Germany, a country whose economic success, political identity and security are based on a strong, functioning EU.

Macron is the most pro-German French president imaginable, and he has boosted his credibility by pursuing difficult labor-market reforms and unveiling a Teutonically prudent budget. Germany would be committing a monumental strategic blunder if it did not engage seriously with his proposals.

Unfortunately, Germany’s domestic politics just got trickier. Macron had timed his speech to influence the post-election coalition negotiations there, with the hope that Merkel would use her fourth and likely final term to burnish her legacy by enacting bold European reforms.

Macron was also counting on Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) maintaining its grand coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) and their leader, former European Parliament president Martin Schulz.

However, German voters had other plans. The CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), lost support, and the SPD fared so poorly that it has decided to return to the opposition.

At the same time, the far-right, anti-EU Alternative for Germany (AfD) stormed into the Bundestag with 13 percent of the vote and has pledged to “hunt” Merkel down.