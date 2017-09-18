Soldiers on Europe’s streets dent NATO’s defense edge

The use of armed soldiers to patrol alongside pavement cafes and selfie-snapping tourists in European cities since extremist attacks risks compromising deployments overseas, military leaders say.

Belgium and major military power France, both active in EU and NATO missions, have cut back training to free up troops, and NATO planners fear that over time armies might get better at guarding railway stations and airports than fighting wars.

Some of the more than 15,000 soldiers serving at home in Europe say tramping the streets is a far cry from the foreign adventures they signed up for and that they feel powerless to defend against militants.

“We are standing around like flower pots, just waiting to be smashed,” said an officer just returned from Afghanistan for guard duty in Belgium, which, like France, has more troops deployed at home than in any single mission abroad.

Security personnel have been targeted in both countries, but patrols begun as a temporary measure after Islamic State group attacks in 2015 have become permanent fixtures as opinion polls show that people are reassured by soldiers on show at home.

Italy has had soldiers on the streets since 2008. Britain used them briefly this year and, along with Spain, is prepared for deployments if threat levels rise. Despite their painful history, Germany and Austria have debated having military patrols at home for the first time since World War II.

Across Europe, political debate is shifting from whether, to how to adapt the armed forces to a homeland role, a concern for military leaders eyeing budgets, morale and training.

France’s former military chief, who quit in July, said it had overstretched the army, while the head of Belgium’s land forces said the domestic deployment was taking its toll.

“I see a lot of people who leave our defense forces because of the operation,” General Marc Thys, the commander of Belgium’s land forces, said in an interview, without giving numbers.

Not everyone agrees.

An Italian Ministry of Defense source said its domestic patrols had “absolutely no impact on overseas missions or on training.”

However, some in NATO worry protracted domestic operations will make key members of the 29-strong transatlantic alliance less ready to deploy to Afghanistan or eastern European borders with Russia.

“It is popular with the public. It is cheaper than the police,” a senior NATO source said. “But if the requirement came to send a lot of forces to reinforce our eastern allies ... would the government be willing to pull its soldiers off the street to do that, could it?”

‘WORSE THAN AFGHANISTAN’

The challenge of battling the Islamic State at home and abroad squeezes resources just as NATO leaders seek to show US President Donald Trump that they are reliable allies, after he repeatedly questioned the alliance’s worth.

Given the homeland operations, some military sources and experts say politicians face a tough choice: to expand the army, summon up reserves or create a new domestic security force — a halfway between the police and military — to replace them as Belgium has chosen to do over the coming years.

“It mobilizes so many people that we are having trouble deploying people abroad for UN and EU missions,” a second NATO source said.

The operations put 10,000 heavily armed combat troops on the streets in France and 1,800 in Belgium after the Islamic State attacks in early 2015. The numbers are down to 7,000 and 1,200 respectively, but they still tie up about one-10th of the deployable army personnel in each nation.