The Liberity Times Editorial: Tax reform: a debate worth having

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) last month said that once the budget for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program has been passed by the legislature, tax reform would get under way.

On Friday last week, the Ministry of Finance took the first step by announcing a draft tax reform bill.

The tax system and its reform have far-reaching effects. The system determines the government’s main source of income, and affects economic and industrial development, as well as the nation’s international competitiveness.

It is easy to imagine that the announcement of the tax reform bill would set off intense debate throughout society.

While the proposed draft bill is only partial, the focal points include reform of the comprehensive, dividend and business income taxes, making it a pragmatic beginning to tax reform and a preliminary response to public expectations.

Taiwan’s economy and industry have been sluggish in recent years and domestic investment must now be revived. Tax reduction is an effective tool to boost investment and in other nations tax reductions or exemptions have become a method to actively attract foreign investment.

One example is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s investment in Wisconsin.

Taiwan cannot stay away from this international trend and we do not have the luxury to work against it.

Everyone is hoping that tax reform will improve investment, boost the economy, and help retain talented people and capital, while at the same time being fair to all taxpayers.

Tax reform will bring different benefits and have various effects, and the proposal can be evaluated from four different aspects: Whether the tax burden is reasonable, improves the economy and simplifies the tax system, as well as overall estimated tax revenue.

For workers in general, the draft proposal raises three consolidated income tax deductions which helps reduce the tax burden on low and medium-income workers.

In particular, the basic wage income deduction is to be raised from NT$128,000 to NT$180,000. This would benefit more than 5.4 million people, or 88 percent of all households that submit a tax declaration, so it is a reform that benefits almost every Taiwanese.

At the same time, the highest consolidated income tax rate would be lowered from 45 percent to 40 percent. Lowering this tax, which is sometimes said to be a tax on the wealthy, is aimed at attracting and keeping talented people. In particular in comparison with Hong Kong, where the tax rate stands at 17 percent, and Singapore, where it is 12 percent.

Furthermore, the proposal is a response to the widely criticized tax on dividends, which it addresses by abolishing the unified tax system which was adopted in 1998 and allowed shareholders to deduct the business income tax paid by a business from their consolidated income tax.

While it is true that the separate taxation rate on capital is 26 percent, which is higher than the 20 percent that foreign investors pay after adjustments, it has at least diminished the difference in taxes levied on domestic and foreign investors, which perhaps could be helpful to reduce the problem with “fake foreign investment” and bringing more flexibility to the securities markets.

In addition, the business income tax, which is the concern of the business sector, would be raised from 17 percent to 20 percent, and the 10 percent tax that is levied on undistributed surplus earnings would be lowered to 5 percent.