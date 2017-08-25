You can be forgotten online, but not in the British Library

By Jeremy Kahn / Bloomberg

Before Google, if you wanted to find out about a person, you had to go to a library to pore through newspaper archives and public records. Now a newly proposed UK law may force researchers back to the bookshelves — or at least to the British Library’s Web site.

New plans from the British government will make it easier for people to delete embarrassing or erroneous information about themselves online.

British Minister of State for Digital Matthew Hancock early this month said that the government would introduce new privacy legislation that would expand “the right to be forgotten,” beyond just search engine results to any personal data held by a third party — from social media sites such as Facebook to forums run by video game companies, like Germany’s Bigpoint, which produces massively multiplayer online game Battlestar Galactica.

The law will bring the UK in line with the EU’s existing General Data Protection Regulation, which takes effect in May next year.

However, the new privacy rules contain exceptions for some official information, including medical records collected by the National Health Service. Also exempt are the Internet archives maintained by the British Library, which by law is required to collect a copy of all published material in the nation. Since 2013, the library has also been required to archive the entire UK Web domain once per year.

The new legislation would make it far easier for people to expunge unwanted information, meaning archives such as the British Library — home to more than 150 million books, manuscripts, and maps — may have a more accurate record of online activity than Google and will be of increasing importance for those looking to trace employment histories or undertake corporate due diligence.

UK law already recognizes a “right to be forgotten,” but it has applied primarily to search engine results, such as those generated by Google and Bing, and people have generally had to prove that the information they wish to remove has caused damage or distress.

Instead of individuals having to prove damage or distress, material will now be removed on request unless private companies can prove a compelling public interest in keeping it up, said Max Campbell, a privacy lawyer at Brett Wilson Solicitors in London.

In cases where the content was originally generated by the person requesting its removal — such as an old blog entry or a post on someone’s social media page that the person now finds embarrassing or misleading — “it will be much more cut and dry for you to withdraw your consent for data processing and have that data be deleted,” Campbell said.

“You don’t have to show that it is causing you substantial distress or damage, or indeed, even any. It is your data and you have the right to say you don’t want it there,” he added.

The British Library said in a statement that it was “pleased” the government intends to exempt archiving that is done in the public interest and for scientific, historical research or statistical purposes.

“This would apply to all of the British Library’s archiving activity, including the UK Web Archive,” the statement said.

However, the government has not provided details of exactly how the exemption will be applied in practice, the library said.

“We are in ongoing dialogue with the Data Protection Bill team to ensure that possible risks to the activities of the British Library and similar institutions can be appropriately managed,” it said.