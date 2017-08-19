Making the best of a poor host-city name

By Lee Min-yung 李敏勇

As its name suggests, the Universiade is an international sports event for university athletes.

Despite its ambitions, few host cities have been capitals. In 2015, it was held in Gwangju, South Korea. The 2013 and 2011 Games were held in Kazan, Russia, and Shenzhen, China. That is not to say they are never held in capitals. The Games were held in Bangkok in 2009, and Belgrade in 2007. In all, there have been 29 Games — inclusive of this year’s — since their inception in 1959.

Taipei is hosting the 29th Universiade from today through Aug. 30. This is the nation’s first major international sports event since the 2009 World Games in Kaohsiung that it has been required to host under the name “Chinese Taipei.”

The official name of Taiwan is the Republic of China (ROC), but it still has to use “Chinese Taipei” when participating in, or hosting, international competitions.

Unlike the festive atmosphere at the Kaohsiung World Games, accompanied by the completion and opening of the Kaohsiung Arena, the construction of the Taipei Dome, previously planned to be the main stadium for the Taipei Universiade, was suspended due to a contract dispute. We have been left with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) clowning around to promote the event, rather than having a festive atmosphere enjoyed by all Taipei residents, let alone by all Taiwanese.

Universities are the focal point of the Games. They are the focus of sports education, and this is why their athletes participate in sports competitions and represent their countries.

Yet, in the build-up to the Games, Taiwanese universities have hardly been visible, with only minimal festive spirit being shown at a parade leading up to the competition.

The humiliating name “Chinese Taipei” remains from the era of party-state rule under the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), as the ROC is not recognized as a country by the international community.

Although supporters of the party-state ideology seem to be accustomed to this name, another voice, one which says that Taiwan should be recognized as a country in its own right and under its proper name, is getting louder.

If we belittle ourselves, we thus become diminished. The published Universiade media guide actually referred to the host country as “our island — Chinese Taipei,” saying that “Chinese Taipei is long and narrow.”

This greatly diminishes our nation. If nobody stands up to this excessive self-belittlement, how will anything?

The restrictive terms to which we are forced to adhere notwithstanding, the Universiade is at least a window for Taiwan to show itself to the world.

Although Taiwan was forced to bid for the Games as “Chinese Taipei,” it should still take the opportunity to fully demonstrate Taiwan’s status as a nation, rather than just “grinning and bearing” a grim situation, to our own detriment.

Whether the athletes will do well, whether Taiwan will be applauded for a successful event, are subjects to work on for Taipei and for Taiwan.

We could learn much from Tokyo, which is to host the 2020 Olympic Games, and how Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has been preparing for the competition since taking office.

International sports events are about bringing glory to the country, as well as the city. Politicians should face the world unabashed and unbowed.

God bless Taiwan; God bless Taipei. Let us just hope that the Universiade will not be limited to Ko’s style of presentation, but will highlight Taiwan and the university athletes competing in it.