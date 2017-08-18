Israel makes a wild dash for Security Council, and could succeed

By Kambiz Foroohar / Bloomberg

Outreach to Africa, educational trips for foreign diplomats and a more conciliatory Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make it clear: Israel is campaigning to overcome its acrimonious relationship with the UN in time to win a coveted spot on the Security Council next year.

Israel is working to rally enough votes in the 193-member General Assembly to defeat either Germany or Belgium in a three-way race for two spots on the UN’s most powerful body.

“They’ve done their campaign with a level of sophistication which is remarkable, doing it systemically, arranging fact-finding missions and bilateral agreements,” Indian Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said. “They start with a disadvantage in that there are countries that are not disposed to vote for them, but they have cultivated certain countries to shore up constituencies.”

While the voting is set for June next year, lobbying started much earlier and sometimes resembles a cross between a campaign to win an Oscar and a race for a high-school student council seat. Germany and Belgium started their efforts in 2015 with colorful posters, notebooks and little packets of candy bearing their countries’ campaign logos.

Israel’s run at the Security Council has been in the works for 12 years and now has a powerful ally in US President Donald Trump.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has accused UN institutions such as the Human Rights Council of “chronic anti-Israel bias,” for issuing five resolutions this year against Israel yet none against Venezuela, which is engulfed in civil unrest.

No member has been the source of more controversy at the UN than Israel. The Jewish nation was barred from seeking high-profile seats at the world body until 2000, when it was allowed to join the “Western European and Others” group.

In December last year, then-US president Barack Obama’s administration abstained and let the Security Council rebuke Israel by adopting a resolution condemning its settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as illegal and an obstacle to the peace process.

“The Security Council is the highest level there is in the international arena,” said Yoram Meital, chairman of the Chaim Herzog Center for Middle East Studies & Diplomacy at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. “Israel has been excluded for so long, and it desperately wants to be accepted in the diplomatic world.”

Meital said winning the Security Council seat would let Netanyahu show how successful he has been at reversing Israel’s isolation, especially as he is weakened by a burgeoning investigation of alleged corruption.

One Israeli official said the election might become a political landmine for Netanyahu domestically amid his legal troubles.

Failure to win the UN seat would let rivals call him foolish for seeking acceptance in a club he has long denounced as hostile to Israel, said the official, who asked not to be identified because of the issue’s sensitivity.

That has not stopped Israeli efforts. Last month, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon took nine ambassadors from countries, including Australia, Kenya and Papua New Guinea, to Jerusalem. He had taken 14 ambassadors on an earlier trip in December.

In May, the American Jewish Committee and Danon hosted a dinner meeting for 15 African ambassadors to discuss expanding relations.