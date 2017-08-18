Threats for a chance at direct talks

By Parris Chang 張旭成

Former US vice president Richard Cheney on Aug. 8 delivered a speech at a forum on Asia-Pacific security held by the Prospect Foundation in Taipei.

Having served three US administrations — under former US presidents Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush — Cheney is knowledgeable about defense issues and is thought to have been influential in shaping George W. Bush’s national security policies.

In response to the North Korean nuclear threat, Cheney advocated regime change in the North, either by engineering a coup or a decapitation strike. Bush did not take his advice and instead “outsourcing” the issue to China.

As a result, former Chinese president Jiang Zemin (江澤民) arranged the first six-party talks in Beijing in August 2003, with North Korea, South Korea, the US, Japan, Russia and China attending.

After China and North Korea deceived the others, Pyongyang had almost three years to develop long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.

In June 2006, the North broke the agreement reached at the six-party talks in September 2005 to denuclearize by conducting a long-range Taepodong-2 missile test, followed by its first nuclear test three months later.

After former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il died in 2011, his youngest son, Kim Jong-un, became the new leader at the age of 27.

The young and energetic Kim Jong-un stepped up the development of his nation’s nuclear program and long-range missiles to consolidate his hold on power.

There were reports that Kim Jong-un’s uncle, Jang Song-thaek, who was very powerful as “regent,” had mentioned the possibility of replacing Kim Jong-un with his exiled paternal half-brother, Kim Jong-nam. The information was leaked, and Kim Jong-un ordered the arrest and execution of Jang.

In February this year, Kim Jong-nam was killed by alleged North Korean agents in Kuala Lumpur to eliminate future problems.

In recent years, relations between Pyongyang and Beijing seem to have deteriorated as Beijing has intervened in North Korean politics in an attempt to overthrow Kim Jong-un.

On Aug. 5, China, Russia and the other UN Security Council members voted for a series of tough sanctions on North Korea.

In response, Kim Jong-un threatened to retaliate, and only hours after US President Donald Trump on Aug. 8 warned North Korea against making further threats by saying that an attack would “be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” a North Korean media outlet reported that Pyongyang was considering firing a medium or long-range missile toward Guam.

The Washington Post, citing a confidential assessment by the US Defense Intelligence Agency, recently reported that North Korea can produce small nuclear warheads that fit on its missiles and has 60 nuclear missiles.

This information could increase US concern and increase Trump’s sense of urgency.

It appears that it is too late to rely on sanctions to put an end to North Korea’s nuclear policy.

“We’ve been playing the diplomatic game for a long time with North Korea, and it’s only given them time to advance their weapons program,” former US ambassador to the UN John Bolton tweeted.

Trump’s national security adviser, Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, told reporters on Aug. 5 that the US needs to have all plans in place for North Korea’s nuclear threat, including military plans.