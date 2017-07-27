The Liberty Times Editorial: Purges could spark financial crisis

The apparent mass exodus of business tycoons from China and Hong Kong that we have been seeing of late —Dalian Wanda Group chairman Wang Jianlin (王健林) taking his investment overseas, just as Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠) has been shifting his focus to Europe — have led to both men coming under considerable criticism online.

At the same time, Wang’s Sunac China Holdings is under investigation by the China Banking Regulatory Commission, rattling the stock markets in China and Hong Kong. Whether or not this bombshell suggests that China’s debt bubble is about to burst, or if it is merely the aftershock of a political purge, remains to be seen.

China’s debt has been getting increasingly severe since the global financial crisis of 2008. According to Bank for International Settlements statistics, in September 2015, China’s debt — government, business and private citizens — was already verging on critical, standing at 292 percent of GDP.

This, coupled with the slowdown in economic growth in the past few years, has meant that China’s debt is fast growing into a severe burden and risk. Moody’s recently downgraded China’s sovereign debt and US investor Jim Rogers has said that the sovereign debt crisis facing China is more severe than the 2008 crisis.

Following the global financial crisis China was able to relax its monetary policy to keep markets liquid and to avoid the risk of the economy seizing up via huge fiscal injections. Until recently, China’s economic growth relied on the investment-driven manufacturing that essentially turned it into the world’s factory and made it the world’s biggest trading partner, allowing it to accumulate prodigious foreign currency reserves, drive wage and job growth, and eliminate economic recessions that could lead to social unrest and political upheaval.

However, it appears that investment no longer has the power to drive robust economic growth, and so the government increasingly has to rely on borrowing and credit to ensure continued prosperity in the market.

Moody’s has said that China needs to rely increasingly on borrowing to maintain the level of growth the government desires.

China’s economic growth has shifted from being investment-driven to being dependent on financial leverage and manipulation of capital flows. The inevitable outcome is an economic slowdown and distortion of the financial markets.

Actually, China’s debt level is not really all that high compared with that of other developed countries, neither is its sovereign debt-to-GDP ratio. So, theoretically, there is no cause for panic.

However, that does not mean Beijing can relax. First, debt is increasing at quite a clip and has almost doubled in size since the financial crisis. Second, money and power are often inextricably linked in China, and many businesspeople conflate the so-called princelings with wealth and with amassing huge amounts of money through illegal practices including corruption, graft and bribery — what is known in the West as rent-seeking activities and crony capitalism, and which is rife in China.

What this means, essentially, is that the country’s wealth is being commandeered by a small minority of individuals in the business and political classes.

Chinese economist Zheng Zhi-yao (鄭志遙) has lambasted this culture: “Clearly, reform of the financial system failed long ago, and large amounts of money, the country’s money, the money for the future, has been stolen by certain well-connected individuals.”