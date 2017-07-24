July 15’s significance for Taiwanese

By Jerome Keating

Call it coincidence or call it pure chance, but for the symbolic-minded, it is remarkably fated that the celebrations of US Independence Day (July 4), French Bastille Day (July 14) and Taiwan’s lifting of martial law (July 15) all fall within a two-week period.

However, the real issue here is not the calendar month nor proximity of those days, but what they represent for their respective nations, and this is what Taiwanese need to reflect on concerning July 15 and the inner strength that brought about the lifting of martial law.

This is important because of the distracting ways that pundits frequently discuss and classify the Taiwan-China problem. Too often, they frame it strictly from China’s perspective on how China wishes that this problem should be resolved.

There is what can be called the “bogus cries” of suffered patience. This perspective stresses how, despite the generosity of China’s paramount leaders, Beijing’s patience continues to wear thin with the unappreciative and recalcitrant Taiwan.

Mao Zedong (毛澤東) supposedly wanted to settle the “Taiwan problem.” Of course, for him, the Taiwan problem was more that of ending once and for all the continuing leadership claims of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), who managed to escape to Taiwan after Mao defeated him in the Chinese Civil War.

Mao outlived Chiang, but unfortunately he got sidetracked in Korea and ruined any chances he might have had to resolve the “Taiwan matter.”

Former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) also would have liked to see the problem settled in his lifetime. That did not happen. Deng first had to clear up his own relationship with Mao. Once that was done he had to clean up the economic mess Mao had left China in.

In the end, Deng could only witness the US move its embassy from Taipei to Beijing. He, like subsequent others, could not see the problem from Taiwan’s perspective and so he died not seeing it resolved.

After Deng, other Chinese leaders have come and gone without seeing the Taiwan problem resolved. The same holds true with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). His patience might be wearing thin, but he will die before the Taiwan problem is resolved. Why?

What is missed in all this punditry is the cause and real meaning of what July 15 represents vis-a-vis martial law and Taiwan.

However, first look at another major refrain that pundits like to point to as the means of how the Taiwan-China problem will be resolved. That message focuses on the undeniable growing military strength of China in contrast to that of Taiwan.

While pundits love to talk about China’s growing military strength, it will not resolve the Taiwan-China problem, for two reasons.

First, it ignores the many other increasing developments throughout Asia and the world, and second, it continues to ignore the meaning of July 15 and the lifting of martial law.

What are some other developments in Asia?

The US remains in Asia. Technically and ironically,it has been “undecided” about Taiwan as it plays its post-World War II strategic ambiguity card. However, the US has challenged China’s expansion in the South China Sea and is committed to arming Taiwan “defensively.”

Further, the US is building a new, better and more expensive representative office, namely an upgraded American Institute in Taiwan complex. It has never done such a thing for any other “undecided” nation.