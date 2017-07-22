Thailand’s skills problem slowing down its high-tech push

By Busaba Sivasomboon / Bloomberg

Thai Minister of Education Teerakiat Jareonsettasin poses a rhetorical question as he ponders the task of making innovation a bigger engine of economic growth: Would people prefer an electric car developed in the Southeast Asian nation, or one made by Tesla Inc?

“Are you dreaming?” Teerakiat said in an interview. “We cannot even invent a motorbike.”

Teerakiat, who said he is Thailand’s 20th education minister in 17 years, is trying to close the skills gap in a country struggling to match some of the education gains made by Southeast Asian neighbors.

His strategy includes giving more autonomy to schools, universities and teachers to boost standards. He also advises retaining a focus on traditionally strong sectors, such as food, healthcare and tourism.

Thailand’s challenge is a major one: The latest results from the Program for International Student Assessment, performed every three years by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, ranked it 54 out of 70 countries, even though education received about a fifth of the 2.73 trillion baht (US$81.6 billion) annual budget, one of the largest expenditure items.

Singapore was the top performer in the PISA assessment, with Japan second, Taiwan fourth, China sixth and Vietnam eighth.

“We have a big gap in this country,” Teerakiat said, referring to the assessment rankings, which showed Thai students’ scores for mathematics, sciences and reading falling sharply since the 2012 survey to well below the international average.

“Whatever we have done, has not worked,” he said of past improvement efforts.

Since seizing power three years ago, Thailand’s military government has put the spotlight on promoting innovation and advanced industries to help lift the economy from the middle-income trap under a plan called Thailand 4.0.

One area of focus is industrial development along the eastern seaboard, including a 619 million baht plan to bolster vocational training. Thailand realizes it needs to upgrade workforce skills to support the US$45 billion Eastern Economic Corridor project, Thai Minister of Information and Communication Technology Uttama Savanayana told Bloomberg last month.

Yet with the working age population expected to shrink by about 11 percent as a share of the total population by 2040, “the education and skills challenge takes on a special importance and urgency,” World Bank Southeast Asia country director Ulrich Zachau said in Bangkok.

“On the one hand, Thailand is rapidly aging and, on the other hand, the need for skilled workers is rapidly increasing in an ever more integrated world with ever faster technological advances,” he said.

High levels of digitization and Internet penetration make Thailand an attractive destination for information-technology companies to pilot new products, said Anip Sharma, a senior vice president with responsibility for Southeast Asia at global education sector consultancy Parthenon-EY. “But it’s not a great place to develop a product.”

He said that one of the biggest problems is a lack of English-language penetration, a key skill when it comes to bringing about transformation in the digital age.

Another issue is that most graduates are schooled using old-fashioned methods, such as rote learning, and lack the critical thinking skills needed to develop creative software solutions, veteran Thai software developer Panutat Tejasen said.