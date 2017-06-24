Panama drama a strategic blunder

By John Lim 林泉忠

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration swept to power only a little more than a year ago, yet her government has already suffered a major diplomatic setback.

Formal diplomatic relations between the Republic of China (ROC) and Panama, which date to the end of the Qing Dynasty and have remained unbroken for all 106 years of the ROC’s existence, came to an end on Tuesday last week.

What will the end of this relationship mean for the nation?

First, the Panamanian government’s severing of ties is doubtlessly a serious setback for Tsai’s policy of “pragmatic diplomacy,” which her government has been promoting since taking office.

Tsai must now reconsider how to expand the nation’s space on the diplomatic stage — an intractable problem that cannot be easily resolved.

Meanwhile, the government is being attacked from both sides: by the pan-blue camp, which mocks Tsai as too weak to reform the cross-strait policy, and by pro-independence advocates who are calling on the government to abandon the “ROC” as the nation’s official title in favor of “Taiwan.”

Only time will tell whether Tsai will give up the goal of maintaining the “status quo,” a policy that means not pursuing de facto independence.

Second, Beijing’s decision to tighten the screws is not simply motivated by a desire to punish Tsai; rather China’s leaders also hope that they will be able to burst the bubble of Taiwanese independence and force Tsai’s administration to get back “on message.”

This would require Tsai to either publicly acknowledge the so-called “1992 consensus” or say that “both sides belong to one China.”

It is not difficult to envisage how this diplomatic crisis could lead to a domino effect starting with the loss of Panama and moving on to Nigeria, Dubai, Jordan, Ecuador and Bahrain, all of which are facing pressure from China to demand that Taiwan expunge “ROC” from the name of its representative offices and replace it with the word “Taipei.”

In Taiwan, there are already voices discussing the possibility that the nation might lose all of its diplomatic allies, while in March, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Zhang Zhijun (張志軍) issued a harsh warning, saying: “The road toward Taiwanese independence will end in unification.”

Suppose the premise is accepted that unification would eventually occur if Taiwan is left with no diplomatic allies — or the argument that Beijing’s tightening of the noose will eventually force Tsai to accept the “1992 consensus” and wider Taiwanese society to accept Beijing’s “one China” principle.

This would be a fundamental misreading of Taiwanese society, which has been undergoing a process of democratization and “localization” since the 1990s and, in particular, the Sunflower movement in 2014.

Third, Beijing views the termination of diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Panama as the overturning of a long-standing injustice regarding the question of who is the rightful representative of China: the ROC or the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

In 1949, the Chinese Civil War reached an endgame. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) established the PRC, while the defeated Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and his ROC government retreated to Taiwan. This resulted in the two governments competing for international recognition as the official government of China, with both sides claiming to be the only legal entity.