The Liberty Times Editorial: Advance by letting go of the ROC

Commenting on Panama and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) establishing diplomatic ties, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) expressed regret, but said he was not surprised. Indeed, during the Ma administration, there were reports that Panama sought to set up ties with China, but that it was “declined” by Beijing.

As the Ma administration recognized the so-called “1992 consensus,” Beijing made concessions in public, while piling on the pressure behind the scenes, letting China’s Taiwan Affairs Office play the good guy to enhance its “united front” tactics.

Today, Beijing has been trying to extort President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), but so far has not gotten its way, so it put away the smiling mask it showed the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and let the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) experience the pressure of severed diplomatic ties.

Having grasped this situation, it is not difficult to understand that maintaining diplomatic ties was not a matter of Ma’s or Tsai’s capability, but rather that China has never changed its ambition to annex Taiwan, only its tricks. Any “tide of nations breaking ties with the Republic of China (ROC)” is a double-edged sword that will affect both the independence and unification views.

Whether bad things can be turned into good ones in response to geopolitical changes will depend on whether the government can ride out the storm with courage and wisdom.

Having said that, now that government transitions have become the norm, how can Chinese manipulation continue to have an effect? The clue is in the joint communique establishing diplomatic relations between China and Panama: “The government of the Republic of Panama recognizes that there is but one China in the world, that the government of the PRC is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.”

In other words, Panama’s view of the country of China has changed from recognizing the ROC as the legitimate representative of “China” to recognizing the PRC as its legitimate representative. Panama’s move undoubtedly is based on its national interests, but it also indicates that the nation had to face the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 passed in 1971. The situations with the nation’s other diplomatic allies are similar to Panama: There is diminishing doubt in the global community as to which government is the legal government of China.

The domino effect of countries severing ties with Taiwan is probably just a matter of time.

This is not scaremongering, but another reminder to the public and the government of Taiwan’s passive position in the international community and of where the root of the problem lies.

Without addressing the problem in the right way, it will be difficult for Taiwan to escape China’s trickery. For example, Panama on one hand recognizes reality — the government of the PRC is the government representing China — while on the other falling for another fiction — seeing Taiwan as an inalienable part of China.

This fiction is based on four key words: China, the PRC, the ROC and Taiwan. Logically speaking, UN Resolution 2758 and the communique signed by China and Panama only defines who has the right to represent China; it has nothing to do with Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Unfortunately, after the Chinese Civil War between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese Communist Party, Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) retreated with the remaining ROC troops to Taiwan. As the democratic world prevented communist expansion, Chiang occupied Taiwan and held a place as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.