Privacy versus judicial transparency

By Nigel Li 李念祖

US writer Elbert Hubbard once wrote: “At last, the people judge the judge,” but this can only be true if the judiciary is transparent.

Why should it be transparent? In a world where the judiciary is cloaked in secrecy, only the judges and the contending parties know the outcome of the trial.

In this world, secret execution caps the sequence of closed trial and classified judgment.

However, as chilling as this sounds, closed trials were not uncommon throughout most of history.

Just as it does on any exercise of government authority, transparency places a check on the judiciary’s arbitrary use and abuse of power.

When lives, freedoms, property, civil rights and political participation can all be put on the scales of justice and be taken away, and trials are allowed to be closed, our legal system risks losing the kind of legitimacy that is conferred by the public.

The judicial process encompasses trial, deliberation, judgement and enforcement. Should the light of transparency be cast on every stage of the process?

The short answer is no.

Throughout much of history, death penalties were carried out in public to deter criminal conduct, but today, such practice has been abolished in most jurisdictions.

Showing the public the execution without allowing them into the courtroom to witness the trial does nothing to advance transparency or promote fairness.

Additionally, the state often has to intervene to enforce judgements and such intervention may not be suitable for public viewing, so the enforcement of judgements need not be made public.

How about judges’ deliberation and adjudication? Would fairness and justice be served if they are broadcast to the nation?

In contemporary Taiwan, they are not conducted in full view of the public. This may be counterintuitive, but if the deliberation were carried out publicly, it could stifle open discussion and not be conducive to the passing of independent judgements.

On the other hand, court judgements must be released in full to the public. Everyone should be able to see how the parties’ claims were adjudicated.

There was a time when the Judicial Yuan redacted the names of parties in judgements in the name of privacy protection.

Such practice, which has now been changed, flew in the face of the principle of public trials and is an alarming reminder of how easily a foundational legal tenet can be overwritten and overridden.

Apart from trial proceedings, which follow an indictment, prosecutors’ applications to detain suspects should also be considered part of the judicial process.

In April last year, the Council of Grand Justices rendered Constitutional Interpretation No. 737, ruling that clauses of the Code of Criminal Procedure (刑事訴訟法) exempting detention hearings from due process are unconstitutional and must be amended within one year.

The grand justices must have concluded that the hearing to decide whether a suspect should be detained ought to be illuminated to the same degree as the other stages of the judicial process, for they know the dystopian consequences of allowing the judiciary’s power to grow unchecked.

At this point, the core issue of the transparency debate can be discussed: How and how much of the trial should be made public while meeting the requirements of due process?

In litigation, there are adjudications on legal issues — which is the domain of the Supreme Court — and adjudication on factual issues, which falls within the purview of the lower courts.