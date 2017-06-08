Continuing low interest rates may be bad for growth: economists

By Peter Coy and Paul Gordon / Bloomberg

Low interest rates are supposed to accelerate economic growth. However, if central banks cut rates too much, they could actually slow the economy. So says a counterintuitive theory that is making the rounds in academic and banking circles.

“Fed actions may be having little effect, or even effects opposite to those the Fed intends,” Charles Calomiris, an economist at Columbia Business School, wrote in an article in the winter issue of the libertarian Cato Journal called “The Microeconomic Perils of Monetary Policy Experiments.”

The concept that central banks might inadvertently make matters worse starts from an uncontroversial principle: Banks make money on the difference — the margin — between how much they must pay to attract deposits and how much they can earn by lending them out.

Problems arise when central banks lower interest rates toward zero or even below, because the banks’ profit margins get compressed.

The rate that banks are able to earn on their loans is pushed down by the central bank’s action.

However, they cannot lower how much they pay for deposits by an equal amount. That would require them to pay less than zero for deposits, which depositors would not stand for. People would rather keep their cash under the mattress than pay to keep it in a bank.

When interest rates are ultralow, banks’ profit margins on loans are so small that they have no real incentive to take on the risks of lending. Instead they put their money into safe assets such as Treasury bills, which yield almost as much as loans would.

That suppresses the volume of loans, especially the ones that banks retain on their books such as commercial and industrial loans.

“We need to get back to a normal-functioning federal funds market. Then we will know better what the Fed should be doing,” Calomiris said.

The US Federal Reserve should raise the short-term rate that it controls by at least 1 percentage point right away, he said.

Doing so would not upset the US economy and could even help it, he said.

Banking organizations, without signing on to everything share his concern about low interest rates, Calomiris said.

American Bankers’ Association chief economist James Chessen said in an interview on Monday that “interest rates have been too low for too long. It has created a problem for banks.”

The Independent Community Bankers of America, which represents smaller US banks, believes that “higher interest rates would be a net plus for the community banking sector that would help them extend more credit,” spokesman Paul Merski said.

US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp Vice Chairman Thomas Hoenig, on a Monday visit to Bloomberg headquarters in New York, said that raising interest rates now — as the Fed is gradually doing — would have mixed effects on the banks that his organization oversees and insures.

“It’ll probably be painful for some and pleasant for others,” Hoenig said. “It’s a big machine with a lot of moving parts.”

Some other economists who specialize in monetary policy conclude that the issue Calomiris is raising is more applicable in Europe and Japan than in the US, where interest rates have already begun to creep up.

After keeping the range for the federal funds rate at an unprecedented floor of zero to 0.25 percent for seven years, the Fed began hiking it gradually at the end of 2015. The range is now 0.75 percent to 1 percent.