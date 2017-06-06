Environmental crimes and intent

By Lin Ta 林達

Environmental crimes legislation in Taiwan is outdated, but members of the preparatory committee for the National Congress on Judicial Reform have called for the regulations to remain unchanged, so the situation will continue. Worst of all, the Water Pollution Control Act (水污染防治法) only punishes intentional offenses, but ignores offenses that are the result of negligence. This means that as long as a company says it did not intentionally release wastewater, it would only receive a fine.

On Wednesday last week, a chemical plant in Kaohsiung released 5 tonnes of kerosene into the Houjin River (後勁溪), but it is of course not being held criminally responsible because the company said the incident was the result of neglect rather than intent.

Media outlets reported that the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau fined the company NT$6 million (US$199,402), the maximum.

That is not even enough to cover the cost of the cleanup, which will be shouldered by taxpayers. Do the public and legislators not feel ashamed that the law is so indulgent toward environmental destruction?

Every time there is an environmental incident, the company involved will of course deny that it was intentional and claim neglect and carelessness.

“Neglect” in the Criminal Code means “carelessness.”

In criminal policy, harm to legal interests accompanies broader controls, while punishment for neglect is to demand that perpetrators raise their awareness and avoid carelessness.

Our survival depends on the environment and businesses must pay attention to their responsibilities while they make money. They must not be able to evade responsibility by claiming “carelessness.”

Developed countries place a great deal of importance on their environmental legislation and they normally treat negligence strictly.

Germany’s criminal code stipulates that anyone who arbitrarily pollutes a body of water or causes water quality to deteriorate should be fined or imprisoned for up to five years, and that a fine should be issued for attempted offenses that have been foiled, while offenses caused by negligence should be punished by a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine.

Japan also punishes negligence, while in the US, there are even strict liability regulations — under which there is no requirement to prove fault, negligence or intent — in connection to criminal environmental pollution.

However, in Taiwan the Water Pollution Control Act, the Air Pollution Control Act (空氣污染防制法) and the Waste Disposal Act (廢棄物清理法) do not punish negligence, which is absurd.

The fact that negligent and careless pollution entails no criminal responsibility, but only draws an administrative fine encourages businesses to ignore self-discipline, because there is an upper limit to fines; NT$6 million is a drop in the bucket for large companies.

Even if the law was amended and the limit raised, that would be of no use, as the company could just divest itself of its assets or dissolve itself and so, in practice, no fine could be issued.

Other ways to avoid punishment are to ask an elected representative to lobby the environmental agency, file a lawsuit to delay payment, or simply refuse to pay.

Even if collection was enforced, the company would simply pay up, transferring the fine to shareholders. What is there to fear for owners and managers? They do not have to take any supervisory responsibility at all.