Rethinking the ‘Next China’ focus

By Stephen Roach

For the past seven years, I have taught a class at Yale University, called “The Next China.”

The focus has been on the transitional imperatives of the modern Chinese economy — namely, the shift from a long-successful producer model to one driven increasingly by household consumption. Considerable attention is devoted to the risks and opportunities of this rebalancing and to the related consequences for sustainable Chinese development and the broader global economy.

While many of the key building blocks of China’s transitional framework have fallen into place — especially rapid growth in services and accelerated urbanization — there can be no mistaking a new and important twist: China now appears to be changing from an adapter to a driver of globalization.

In effect, the “next China” is upping the ante on its connection to an increasingly integrated world, creating a new set of risks and opportunities along the way.

This strategic shift is very much a reflection of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) leadership, in particular, his focus on the “China dream.”

Initially, the dream was something of a nationalist mantra, framed as a rejuvenation by which China would recapture its former position of global prominence, commensurate with its status as the world’s second-largest economy.

However, now that is taking shape as a concrete plan, centered on the “One Belt, One Road” initiative. This ambitious pan-regional infrastructure initiative combines economic assistance with geostrategic power projection, supported by a new set of China-centric financial institutions — the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the New Development Bank and the Silk Road Fund.

While the shift remains a work in progress, I would stress three tentative implications.

First, China has not made a full about-face. As an economist, I am prone to placing too much emphasis on models and on the related presumption that policymakers can flip the switch from one model to another.

Yet, it is not that black and white — for China or for any other nation.

Chinese leaders have, for all practical purposes, now conceded that a consumer-led growth strategy is tougher to pull off than originally thought.

The consumption share of GDP has risen just 2.5 percentage points since 2010 — far short of the boost to personal incomes that might be expected from the 7.5 percentage-point increase in the share of services and a 7.3 percentage-point increase in the high-wage urban share of its population over the same period.

This disconnect largely reflects a porous social safety net that continues to foster high levels of fear-driven precautionary saving, which is inhibiting the growth of discretionary consumption.

While still committed to urbanization and services development, China has elected to draw on a new external source of growth to compensate for a shortfall of internal demand.

Second, this global push has many of the features of the old producer model.

It enables an increasingly worrisome overhang of domestic excess capacity to be directed at the “One Belt, One Road” infrastructure requirements. It relies on state-owned enterprises to drive that investment, forestalling long-needed reforms in this bloated industry segment.

The flip side of this newfound support for the producer model has been a deprioritization of consumer-led growth.