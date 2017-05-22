TRA still core of US Taiwan policy

By John Tkacik

On the evening of Feb. 9, US President Donald Trump spoke on the telephone for 45 minutes with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

A “senior US official” said it took only five minutes for the Chinese leader to mention Taiwan.

“I would like you to uphold the ‘one China’ policy,” Xi is said to have requested.

Trump replied: “At your request, I will do that,” and the issue was laid to rest.

That evening, the White House issued a news release saying that, among the “numerous topics” discussed: “President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our ‘one China’ policy.”

Immediately, news outlets worldwide reported that Trump had abandoned his support of Taiwan and embraced the “one China” principle.

Was this “fake news?”

The White House release clearly stated that what Trump had agreed to honor was not Beijing’s “one China” principle, but rather “our ‘one China’ policy.”

“Our ‘One China’ policy” has been a specific diplomatic formulation followed by the US Department of State for at least 15 years — usually accompanied by the explanation that it is “based on the Taiwan Relations Act [TRA] and the Three Communiques.”

Beijing’s “one China” principle is an entirely different creature that insists that Taiwan is an integral part of Chinese territory over which the Beijing government has sovereignty in international law.

So, what exactly is “our ‘one China’ policy based on the Taiwan Relations Act and the Three Communiques?”

Perhaps the most authoritative articulation of “our ‘one China’ policy” is in a formal testimony to the US Congress by then-US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs James Kelly on April 21, 2004.

Kelly briefed the House of Representatives’ International Relations Committee on the 25th anniversary of the signing of the TRA — the legislation that sets the legal basis for the conduct of defense, commercial, cultural and other normal foreign relations with Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic recognition of the government in Taipei.

Among the defining sections of the TRA, the section central to its legal authority, §3303(a), (b)(1), states: “Whenever the laws of the United States refer or relate to foreign countries, nations, states, governments, or similar entities, such terms shall include and such laws shall apply with respect to Taiwan.”

The 2015 US Supreme Court decision Zivotofsky v. Kerry, quoting the solicitor general of the US, said that the TRA “treated Taiwan as if it were a legally distinct entity from China — an entity with which the United States intended to maintain strong ties.”

For the purposes of US law, Taiwan is a “country, nation, state, government” to be legally treated like any other.

In Zivotofsky, the judicial branch posited the question of how the executive branch of government viewed China’s claim that “Taiwan is a part of China.”

The court’s decision said: “The solicitor general explains that the designation ‘China’ involves ‘a geographic description, not an assertion that Taiwan is … part of sovereign China.’”

Then-US Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia wryly endorsed this ruling, writing: “Quite so.”

So what is the legal force of the Three Joint Communiques, particularly the Dec. 16, 1978, communique in which the US “acknowledges the Chinese position” that Taiwan is part of China?