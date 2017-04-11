Your car may soon be able to read your expressions

By John Quain / NY Times News Service

When you shop for cat food online, Amazon knows who you are. When you look for the best airfares for summer vacation, Google knows who you are. Soon, when you get behind the wheel, your car might recognize you, too.

Using cameras with facial recognition software and other biometric indicators, automakers are looking to personalize the driving experience with cars that stare back at you, quietly adjusting seats and driving modes. They might even anticipate your wants and desires by playing your favorite music based on your mood.

However, it is not only about convenience, but also about the possibility of improving safety and security.

“It’s not just about personalization,” Continental Automotive Group systems and technology engineer Zachary Bolton said, explaining the sophistication of such systems. “We can use the gleam, the twinkle in your eye to determine precisely where you’re looking.”

Engineers can then dynamically adjust the so-called “human machine interface,” putting critical information about a stalled car ahead, or the fact that you are about to exceed the speed limit, directly in a driver’s line of sight on the dashboard or in a display on the windshield.

Conversely, by tracking downward eye movements, the car could “see” that a driver was distracted and sound a warning.

Continental has already demonstrated in-car systems that allow drivers to register their faces using something as simple as a driver’s license picture.

An interior infrared camera is used to overcome potential obstacles like sunglasses, which would stymie a conventional video camera. Putting the camera in the center instrument cluster also helps to pinpoint the driver’s eyes, even if they are wearing a hat.

The biggest technical challenge — glare caused by sunlight — can be filtered out using machine learning, Bolton said.

Once the car knows who you are, systems in vehicles like the Chrysler Portal concept car would automatically adjust the seat for maximum comfort, select a driving mode (for example, one driver likes to let the car do most of the work; another likes taking control in sport mode) and suggest a destination based on the owner’s past behavior.

Watching a driver’s face could also give a car important clues about that person’s state of mind.

For several years, automakers like Ford and tech companies like Intel have been interested in determining whether a driver is happy or sad. Depending on your mood, a car could change its tune, playing a bouncy Beach Boys song and changing the interior lighting to improve your attitude.

For example, Honda’s NeuV concept car has a large customizable LCD dashboard and a cloud-connected, onboard computer that uses artificial intelligence to interact with drivers.

NeuV employs what the company coyly refers to as an “emotion engine” to grease the wheels of the conversation, and its automated personal assistant can read “facial skin vibrations” to help it isolate the driver’s voice and better understand spoken commands.

There are practical reasons as well, designers say, for detecting a driver’s emotional state: A calm driver is a safer driver. So cars that recognize when a driver is becoming angry and thus prone to road rage could potentially quell annoying bells and chimes in the car and play some soothing mellow jazz.

By replacing keys and remote-control fobs, biometrics like facial recognition could also make cars more difficult to steal.