Perversion of US’ ‘one China’ policy

By Li Thian-hok 李天福

On Tuesday last week, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) mixed up Washington’s “one China policy” with Beijing’s “one China principle” in a presentation at the Brookings Institution.

The Democratic Progressive Party’s representative office in Washington complained, protesting that US President Donald Trump did not use the term “one China principle” in his telephone call to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Dec. 2 last year.

On Friday last week, Richard Bush, former chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan and director of Brookings’ Center for Northeast Asian Policy Studies, said it was not clear to him why Ma confused Beijing’s “principle” with US policy, because the two are distinctly different.

During his eight years as president, Ma downgraded Taiwan’s international status, weakened its national defense and facilitated China’s economic and fifth-column infiltration of Taiwan. He actively paved the way for China’s eventual annexation of Taiwan.

So it is not surprising that he has intentionally distorted the US’ “one China” policy to promote Taiwan’s absorption by the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

However, what is distressing is that much of the US media and the rest of the world have fallen into the PRC’s propaganda trap.

Reporting on the Trump-Xi phone conversation, Scott Pelley of CBS stated in his national news broadcast that Trump had now recognized Taiwan as an inalienable territory of China.

This is patently incorrect.

Perhaps one cannot expect a television journalist to be knowledgeable about the history of US-Taiwan relations, but the misinformation attests to the shallow quality of US journalism.

Otherwise well-informed Australian commentator Sushil Seth also wrote in a Taipei Times opinion piece that Trump’s concession meant that the US has now accepted the PRC’s claim that Taiwan is part of China.

The confusion over the US’ “one China” policy is widespread among the media, academia and perhaps even among members of the US Congress and junior US Department of State officials. The reason is simple. Successive US administrations have failed to explain Washington’s “one China” policy clearly so as not to offend Beijing’s sensibility.

China’s “one China” principle is clear, even though it is defective: There is only “one China,” ie, the PRC. The Beijing government headed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is the sole, legitimate government of China and Taiwan is part of China.

Note the verb “is.”

In reality, Taiwan is a de facto independent nation with its own currency, passport and defense forces.

What Beijing means is that Taiwan “should be” part of China. Yet its claim is weak, on both historical and legal grounds.

The US position is that Taiwan’s international status is still undetermined. In May 2000 then-US president Bill Clinton said: “The issue between Beijing and Taiwan must be resolved peacefully and with the assent of the people on Taiwan.”

So what is the US’ “one China” policy? When asked, State Department officials simply say it consists of the three US-China joint communiques and the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA). To a layman the answer is difficult to understand without further explanation.

In the 1972 Shanghai communique, the US “acknowledged that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China. The United States ... affirms its interest in a peaceful settlement of the Taiwan question by the Chinese themselves.”