By Kira Cochrane / The Guardian

It was toward the end of her seventh decade when Connie Burkhart attended her first protest march. The journey on an icy day from her small, rural community of Hope, Idaho (population 86), to Sandpoint, the city where the Women’s March was being held, was not easy.

As she gritted her driveway, she told the friend accompanying her that the Republicans should be scared by the effort they were prepared to make.

Idaho is a Republican state — “very red,” Burkhart said — but the numbers attending the Sandpoint rally, held at a theater, spilled over on to the street.

The atmosphere was emotional, she said, because for the first time since Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November last year, people realized they were not alone.

This is the most dramatic era Burkhart, 68, has lived through. She is a Democrat, but has voted Republican in the past, “because I vote for the person who I think is best.”

“My first thought when the president was elected — I can’t say his name — was that, for the first time in my life, I have no respect for the president of the United States,” she said.

As a result, she has been organizing. She attended a meeting of the Sandpoint Indivisible group and knows of two other such groups in the area.

Indivisible is a guide to resisting Trump’s agenda, put together by about 30 congressional staffers. The guide went viral when it was published online in December last year.

By the time I spoke to Burkhart in the middle of last month, the guide has been downloaded more than 1 million times and there are thousands of local groups registered on the Indivisible Web site, determined to “resist Trump’s agenda, focus on local, defensive congressional advocacy and embrace progressive values.”

Taking a leaf from the conservative Tea Party movement, to which many trace the start of Trump’s rise, the guide advises people to react to the Washington agenda — bombarding their elected congressional members with their objections, whether in person, by letter or telephone (making those same politicians worry, in turn, about their chances of re-election).

Burkhart has been busy. A retired school administrator, she objected strongly by letter, for instance, to the nomination of Betsy DeVos as US secretary of education (DeVos is a long-term advocate of publicly funding private schools).

When we spoke, she was about to attend an organizing meeting with a group she has formed with 15 other women, and said she recently attended a Democratic function, where a state congressman was speaking.

“He said the first time he came to the pizza and politics event in Sandpoint, in 2013, five people showed up, and one left,” she said. “At this event, 160 people showed up. So something’s happening.”

She paused.

“Something’s happening,” she said.

Before the Women’s Marches took place, the day after Trump’s inauguration, there were suggestions they would be pointless and ineffective — nothing more than a nice day out.

On Jan. 21, women and men marched on all seven continents (in Antarctica, a placard proclaimed “Penguins march for peace”). With almost 700 marches across the world and an estimated 4.5 million protesters in all, this was among the biggest human rights demonstrations in history.

In Palmer, Alaska — another red state — Burkhart’s cousin, retired nurse Kay Bush, 65, went on her second-ever protest (the first was in support of the Roe versus Wade abortion rights ruling in the early 1970s). In the snow, she marched alongside people dressed as suffragettes and orange-faced parodies of Trump.