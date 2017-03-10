Commitment to eradicating bird flu

By King Chwan-Chuen 金傳春

A seven-day ban on poultry slaughter and transport imposed by the government to prevent and control H5N6 avian influenza expired on Feb. 24. Does this mean the crisis caused by bird flu outbreaks should be considered as over? Reflecting on the nation’s overall disease-control measures, what aspects still need to be improved?

Three disease-control measures adopted by Taiwan since the nationwide outbreaks of avian influenza in 2003 and 2004 have made a strong impression overseas. First, Taiwan handled that first wave of H5N2 low pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) outbreaks in poultry by a massive culling of all affected flocks.

This prompt action prevented the quick occurrence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) viruses mutated from LPAI viruses within one year, as was observed in Philadelphia and Mexico.

Second, after severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) broke out in several countries in 2003, the Centers for Disease Control provided workers in poultry and livestock farms and markets with free vaccinations against human influenza, thereby reducing the likelihood of viral genetic reassortment taking place.

Although not many people had these vaccinations during the first few years, vaccination coverage has grown to a record high in the 2016-2017 flu season.

Third, after cases of human infection with H7N9 occurred in China in 2013, Taiwan imposed a complete ban on the slaughter of live poultry at markets before the Ghost Festival.

However, problems might arise if the surveillance system is not sensitive enough and if central government officials do not have a professional mindset about infectious diseases or lack solid frontline field experiences in prevention and control.

This, combined with outdated methods of operating and managing poultry farms, has made it possible for poultry farmers to circumvent government policies, and that in turn makes it easy for avian influenza viruses (AIVs) to spread.

Consequently, the rate of positive results in serological tests for anti-H5 AIV antibodies on layer chickens has risen annually, showing that these weaknesses have allowed the virus to become more prevalent. It also shows that policymakers have overlooked the potential threat of genetic reassortment in segmented influenza viruses.

In early January 2015, Taiwan for the first time experienced large-scale outbreaks of HPAI viruses. These outbreaks involved an unprecedented number of virus subtypes and affected a wide variety of poultry species.

While the genetic sequences of the initial AIV isolates of different H5 subtypes had relatively high identity percentages to those found in wild birds, it should be noted that infections spread from south to north, which does not match the north-to-south direction and timing of migratory wild birds’ arrival in Taiwan.

If an infectious disease reaches a high prevalence and covers a wide area, it indicates a failure in the initial surveillance system (eg, insensitive surveillance system for early detection of AIVs). That is unlike South Korea, Japan and the US, where H5 viruses have been detected in wild birds.

Since then, Taiwan has striven to detect AIVs of different subtypes co-circulating in the same county or on the same farm. This is very important for subsequent disease prevention and it also affects local residential (non-migratory) birds.