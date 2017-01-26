Trump’s chance to fight China on human rights

By Benjamin Haas / The Guardian, HONG KONG

With US President Donald Trump entering the White House, human rights campaigners around the world fear his administration would drop support for global struggles for democracy and freedom.

However, Trump’s administration is armed with a new law unprecedented in US history — the ability to sanction any individual involved in human rights abuses.

Now a newly formed non-governmental organization is hoping to push the US to sanction a slew of Chinese names, focusing on prosecutors and police who handle cases of prominent human rights activists. Potential punishments include travel bans, freezing assets and seizing property.

“There is well documented evidence that Chinese officials routinely commit gross violations of human rights against dissidents and human rights defenders,” said US Senator Benjamin Cardin, the sponsor of the law. “Those officials responsible for such violations should be investigated under the act.”

The Magnitsky Act was passed in 2012, but until last month it only applied to Russia. It is named after Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who accused officials of stealing state funds and subsequently died in custody.

It was used this month to blacklist five Russian officials, including Alexander Bastrykin, the powerful head of Russia’s investigative committee who reports directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With its global expansion last month, a group of veteran China activists established the China Human Rights Accountability Center with the singular goal of collecting evidence to mount cases under the Magnitsky Act.

“China’s human rights record is the worst in the world, surely in terms of scale, and this law sends a strong and clear message to Chinese officials,” said Teng Biao (滕彪), one of the center’s founders and a visiting fellow at New York University. “Being sanctioned would be a huge embarrassment and a confirmation of the suffering inflicted by so many.”

While convincing the US government to publicly sanction Chinese officials might be an uphill battle, the law specifically says the president will consider “information obtained by non-governmental organizations.”

The US Department of State is to submit a report to US Congress sometime in April with a list of names. Even if the activists fail in having all of them sanctioned, they plan to put the detailed evidence on their Web site for the public to see.

“The name of the game is to scare, shame and embarrass officials who violate human rights,” said Cao Yaxue (曹雅學), another of the center’s founders and editor of the human rights Web site ChinaChange.org.

The group is preparing to submit evidence for at least three names so far, including Jia Lianchun, (賈連春) a judge who presided over the trials of three prominent human rights activists, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波). Liu was jailed for 11 years.

The others are Xia Baolong (夏寶龍), who led a campaign against Christian groups as the Chinese Communist Party secretary of Zhejiang Province, and Li Qun (李群), who put blind human rights lawyer Chen Guangcheng (陳光誠) under house arrest.

Chen is also a founding member of the accountability center.

Other potential targets for the organization are the police and prosecutors who handled the case of Cao Shunli (曹順利), a rights lawyer who died in 2014 — like Magnitsky, in police custody.