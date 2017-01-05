The evolution of Barack Obama’s stance on the Afghan war

By MARK LANDLER / NY Times news service, WASHINGTON

US President Barack Obama’s advisers wrestled with an intractable problem in the spring and summer of 2015: How could they stabilize Afghanistan while preserving Obama’s longtime goal of pulling out the last US troops before he left office?

In early August that year, when Obama convened a meeting of the US National Security Council, he acknowledged a stark new reality.

“The fever in this room has finally broken,” Obama told the group, according to a person in the meeting. “We’re no longer in nation-building mode.”

What Obama meant was that no one in the room thought that the US — after 14 years of war, billions of dollars spent and more than 2,000 US lives lost — would ever transform Afghanistan into a semblance of a democracy able to defend itself.

The anti-war candidate of 2008 who had pledged to turn around Afghanistan — the “good war” to former US president George W. Bush’s “bad war” in Iraq — had conceded that the longest military operation in US history would not end on his watch. The optimistic president who once thought Afghanistan was winnable had, through bitter experience, become the commander in chief of a forever war.

“When it comes to helping these societies stabilize and create a more secure environment and a better life for their people, we have to understand that this is a long slog,” he said in September last year.

By July 2008, as the Democratic nominee for US president, Obama had embraced Afghanistan as a priority over Iraq.

“This is a war that we have to win,” he declared.

When Obama took office in January 2009, he ordered a quick policy review on Afghanistan by a former intelligence analyst, Bruce Riedel.

However, even before it was completed, he accepted a Pentagon recommendation to send 17,000 additional troops to Afghanistan, bringing the total to nearly 70,000 US troops on the ground.

By autumn 2009, with the Taliban showing increased strength, Obama’s military commanders urged on him an ambitious counterinsurgency strategy that had helped turn around the war in Iraq — a troop-heavy, time-consuming, expensive doctrine of trying to win over the locals by building roads, bridges, schools and a well-functioning government.

The strategy would require as many as 40,000 additional US men and women in uniform in Afghanistan, his advisers told him.

“There was still the afterglow of the surge in Iraq, and the counterinsurgency narrative that had made the military the savior of the Iraq War,” said Vali Nasr, a former US Department of State adviser. “I don’t believe Obama was in a position to pick a debate with the military on Afghanistan, and to assert what would be his worldview.”

Although Obama after months of internal debate agreed to send 30,000 additional troops to Afghanistan, he placed a strict timetable on the mission, saying they would have to be withdrawn starting in July 2011.

His aides later said he felt hijacked by a military that had presented him with a narrow band of options rather than a real choice.

Even some former military commanders agreed, saying that the troop deployments were framed in a way that made choosing a smaller number — 20,000, for example — look like a path to certain defeat.

“Obama believes the military can do enormous things,” US Deputy National Security Adviser Benjamin Rhodes said. “It can win wars and stabilize conflicts, but a military can’t create a political culture or build a society.”