Time for a Taiwan Institute in America

By Thomas J. Hall

While the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) has always been known by that name since it was founded, the Republic of China’s representative offices in the US were originally known by a very odd name — the Coordination Council for North American Affairs. This was later changed to the current name for the main representative office, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, but that still does not do justice to the office.

In fact, US Congress has been using the name Taiwan to address the nation for quite some time. Moreover, the administration that is about to take over the US executive branch has openly referred to the nation as Taiwan, and considering that the Legislative Yuan has asked the nation’s embassies, consulates and representative offices to use Taiwan over other names as much as possible, the government should consider renaming its representative offices in the US to the Taiwan Institute in America, making it clear that it is the Taiwanese counterpart of the AIT.

When I first received my US passport, Taiwan was not available as an option for place of birth. As a result, I had to select China as my place of birth, which has since been stuck in my passport. Ten years ago, while applying for a new passport at the AIT, I inquired about ways to change my place of birth to Taiwan. I was told that the only way to do that was if I wrote to the US Department of State and received permission from them; in the end I decided not to do it because of the trouble.

Two months ago, when I once again had to apply for the renewal of my passport, I visited the AIT Web site to find more information about the application process. I had already given up on changing my place of birth, but then I stumbled across information that said applicants can change their place of birth to Taiwan by simply attaching a copy of their identification card to their application. As a result, without any extra hassle, I now have Taiwan listed as my place of birth in my passport.

It is clear that the US has changed its approach to Taiwan. Every level of the US government now openly uses the name Taiwan to address the nation. Furthermore, the AIT has been elevated to a semi-official body, allowing people to list Taiwan as their place of birth and to receive passports directly through the AIT offices in Taiwan. I was therefore able to receive my new passport in just three days, whereas in the past I had to wait four weeks until I could receive a new passport, which was processed in Hawaii.

Hopefully, the AIT’s new office in Neihu (內湖), which is to be completed soon, will also be elevated to the level of a semi-official body, allowing it to display the US national flag outside and the portrait of the US president inside, as well as stationing a US Marine Corps Embassy Security Group unit.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration must build on the momentum created by these recent gestures of goodwill from the US. The government must also respond to the name change of Japan’s office in Taiwan and aim to achieve even more. Given the recent progress, simply standing on the sidelines and maintaining the “status quo” should not remain an option.

Thomas J. Hall is a retired energy business manager.

Translated by Tu Yu-an