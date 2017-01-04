Benefits for Beijing of ivory ban extend beyond the environment

By Javier Hernandez / NY Times news service, BEIJING

China’s vow to shut down its commercial ivory trade by the end of this year was welcomed by environmentalists as a turning point in the fight against poachers. Activists cheered the government’s pledge for swift action, and the state-run news media called it a “monumental win for elephants.”

However, in making the decision, announced on Friday last week, to bring the world’s largest ivory market to a halt, the Chinese government also saw benefits for itself.

The ban reinforced Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) campaign against corrupt officials, who have been known to use ivory products as bribes.

It galvanized support among African allies, which have long pressed Beijing to help curb poaching, as China looks to expand its influence on the continent.

The decision also allowed China to burnish its image as a global guardian of the environment, at a time when environmentalists have raised doubts about the ability of the US to lead on environmental issues.

Peter Knights, the executive director of WildAid, which lobbied heavily on the ivory issue, said Chinese leaders had come to realize that taking action on environmental matters such as climate change and the illegal wildlife trade was essential to cementing China’s place as a global superpower.

“With power comes responsibility,” said Knights, whose organization has spent US$3 million over the past four years on an advertising campaign in China against the ivory trade. “They know it’s not worth damaging China’s international image to be involved in this business.”

For years, Chinese leaders resisted taking strong action to curb ivory sales, convinced that conservationists were overstating the country’s role in fueling a trade that has, by some estimates, killed more than 100,000 elephants over the past decade.

Ivory carving is considered a fine art and cultural tradition in China, where sales have thrived for decades.

However, attitudes among top leaders shifted over the past several years, advocates said, as a wave of bad publicity revealed the nefarious activities of Chinese smugglers and as evidence mounted that China’s economic boom had led to a surge in demand for ivory.

The stockpile of legal ivory in China is estimated at about US$150 million, according to advocates.

Environmentalists in China, many of them affiliated with US organizations, including WildAid, led a concerted effort to raise awareness about the issue, investing in subway ads and TV documentaries. Celebrities such as basketball player Yao Ming (姚明) spoke out, urging the government to ban sales of commercial ivory.

Still, there were doubts among Chinese officials about the need for more forceful action, and some argued that the problem was not booming sales of ivory in China, but lax enforcement in Africa.

“Their position was: ‘It’s not our problem, it’s the African countries’ problem, and we’re doing everything we can,’” said Susan Lieberman, the vice president for international policy at the Wildlife Conservation Society in New York.

However, it became increasingly clear to Chinese officials that smugglers were transporting ivory into the country illegally and marketing it as a legal product. Ivory had become a status symbol among the rapidly growing middle class, used in products such as necklaces and table lamps. Wealthy businessmen and officials were purchasing elaborate carvings as luxurious gifts or, in some cases, bribes